NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center. 

Monday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, garden salad, bread and strawberries

Tuesday

BBQ ribs, white rice, corn, garden salad, bread and cherries

Wednesday

Chicken and dumplings, green beans, garden salad, bread, plums and a cookie

Thursday

Spinach and ham quiche, steak fries, peas, garden salad and mandarin oranges

Friday

Tater Tot casserole, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and strawberries

Saturday

Chicken tenders, potato salad, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, bread and apple slices

Sunday

Hama and cheese sandwich, french fries, tomato slices, garden salad and grapes

