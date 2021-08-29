Sorry, an error occurred.
NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, garden salad, bread and strawberries
Tuesday
BBQ ribs, white rice, corn, garden salad, bread and cherries
Wednesday
Chicken and dumplings, green beans, garden salad, bread, plums and a cookie
Thursday
Spinach and ham quiche, steak fries, peas, garden salad and mandarin oranges
Friday
Tater Tot casserole, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and strawberries
Saturday
Chicken tenders, potato salad, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, bread and apple slices
Sunday
Hama and cheese sandwich, french fries, tomato slices, garden salad and grapes
