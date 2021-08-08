Monday

Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread and cherries

Tuesday

Stuffed bell peppers, rice, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread and peaches

Wednesday

Beef pot pie, peas, carrots, garden salad, pears and butterscotch pudding

Thursday

Lima beans, ham, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail and Jell-O

Friday

Chicken chipotle burritos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato and an orange

Saturday

Chef salad, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato soup, bread and pears

Sunday

Pig in a blanket, chips, celery sticks, garden salad and apricots

