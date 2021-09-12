Sorry, an error occurred.
NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Cheeseburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, peaches
Tuesday
Chicken alfredo, noodles, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, apricots
Wednesday
Chicken, white rice, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread, apples
Thursday
Cabbage burgers, baked potato, garden salad, mixed fruit
Friday
Chef salad, ham, turkey, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, crackers, vanilla pudding
Saturday
Chili dogs, chips, green beans, garden salad, pears
Sunday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, garden salad, peaches
