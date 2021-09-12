NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.

Monday

Cheeseburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, peaches

Tuesday

Chicken alfredo, noodles, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, apricots

Wednesday

Chicken, white rice, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, bread, apples

Thursday

Cabbage burgers, baked potato, garden salad, mixed fruit

Friday

Chef salad, ham, turkey, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, crackers, vanilla pudding

Saturday

Chili dogs, chips, green beans, garden salad, pears

Sunday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, garden salad, peaches

