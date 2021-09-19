NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.

Monday

Tilapia, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, bread, orange

Tuesday

Pig in a blanket, steak fries, green beans, garden salad, pineapple

Wednesday

Ham, sweet potatoes, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Thursday

Patty melt, tater tots, corn, garden salad, bread, pears

Friday

Smothered burrito, rice, beans, peas, garden salad, tropical fruit

Saturday

Submarine sandwich, French fries, carrots, garden salad, grapes

Sunday

Philly cheesesteak, tater tots, corn, garden salad, bread, plums

