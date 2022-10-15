ENTER-TV-JUSTIN-COLUMN-MCT

Fred Armisen, left, and Bill Hader in “Documentary Now!” (Tyler Golden/IFC/TNS)

 TYLER GOLDEN

“Documentary Now!,” the series that specializes in highbrow parodies, returns with another impressive list of celebrity guests, including Cate Blanchett, Alexander Skarsgard, Jonathan Pryce and singer Tom Jones.

But the most important superstars are the ones behind the camera.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus