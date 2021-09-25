There was a time when singer songwriter Suzy Bogguss toured with a caravan of buses and trailers, performing beneath blinding stage lights as a choreographer directed her every step throughout the show.
She has played venues as small as supper clubs, distracting patrons with her yodeling in the back corner. In striking contrast, only some years later, Bogguss would bring her 4-month-old son on a tour bus headed straight for a concert at the White House later that day.
“I played in front of a lot of people during the meat of my commercial time,” Bogguss said. “I can’t explain the gratitude I have for having the big machine behind me at that point, but it was not my cup of tea.”
Now, Bogguss has gone full guerrilla, loading her small van to the ceiling with instruments and production equipment, with just enough room for her husband, who serves as sound man and guitarist, and the trio’s upright bassist.
While sacrificing the massive production infrastructure, Bogguss has achieved something in her shows that is far more important to her: authenticity.
“I’m going to make [the show] seem as intimate as possible,” Bogguss said. “I want people to feel like they just came into our living room … and if you want to yell something out, if you have a request and I know it, I will stick it in there. I don’t care.”
The early days of her career propelled her to this position. After all, her 1991 album, “Aces” spawned three hit songs, sat atop the country music charts for five weeks and eventually achieved platinum status.
However, something about this period of time wouldn’t let her connect with the audience. Self described as squirrelly, the confines of a strict set list and performance couldn’t give her the freedom to spin stories or work with the “wild cards” in the audience in moments she often cherishes.
Today, she sings these same songs that she did 30 years ago, but now the tracks play out a little different. For example, her hit song “Letting Go,” tells the story of a mother’s emotions as her daughter leaves for college.
“I had the image of my son not being at the house and me never buying his same breakfast cereal again,” Bogguss said. “Everything was flooding me, and finally my bass player said to me, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t do that song for a while,’ because every time I would start crying.”
Bogguss reconsidered for the sake of her fans.
“How selfish am I?” she said. “Some people had to let go of five children going to college, or moving across the country or going to the war.”
Instead, she approaches the story with an air of bittersweet joy, looking out over the crowd to empathize with parents who can relive the emotion through her words. She has done this with all of her songs, watching each play out like a little movie in her head through the performance.
This newfound perspective has only helped with her push to uplift the audience after the hardships brought on throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope they’ll feel some joy,” Bogguss said. “Even when you feel something sad, or something that moves you in a way that you weren’t even prepared for, I hope that what you leave with is the feeling of community, that you’ve been able to be in a situation with a group of people again. We all need to love each other a little bit right now.”
While confined during the pandemic, she problem solved, like many live musicians had to do, by starting up her weekly “Wine’d Down Wednesday” livestream. She was free to interact with fans in a more intimate setting than she had expected, allowing for conversation directly with users.
“We don’t talk about COVID-19, and we don’t talk about politics,” Bogguss said. “We talk about the weather, what we’re doing in our yards and what kind of wine we’re drinking. It’s so casual, it’s so lightweight.”
It is through this stream that she kept her voice in shape, improved her guitar skills, toyed with new instruments and built an online presence that prevented her from falling out of practice.
More than anything else, it kept her longing to get back on the road. But as Bogguss refuses to slow down, the projects she’s undertaken have piled up. In particular, there is the rush to finish a cookbook, one containing recipes of up to 50 soups titled “Suzy’s Soup Night.”
“The premise of the book is about this jam session that I have at my house every year on my birthday,” Bogguss said. “I cook these giant pots of soup, and I have about 70 to 80 people come over, and we just have a little jam session that goes on for hours and hours and hours.”
A storyteller regardless of medium, each recipe will contain a complimentary narrative much like this – stories that connect each soup to an experience in her life.
It’s no surprise that fans can expect an eclectic mix of songs when her van arrives today at The Lincoln (previously scheduled for the Terry Bison Ranch). There will certainly be hits from her first four albums, but Bogguss is sure to include a selection of folk songs and Merle Haggard tributes, whose catalogue she covered in her 2014 album “Lucky.”
She promises to pepper in plenty of cowboy ballads for Cheyenne, because if there’s one thing Bogguss likes to do, it’s mix things up.