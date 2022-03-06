It’s rare to see cowboys standing beneath the southern California sun, even more so in front of Studio West recording studio.
They’re leaning up against the wall, sitting on the curb in boots and hats, and smoking cigarettes in the San Diego winter.
Artists that typically walk up and down the platinum record lined walls of Studio West are the likes of rapper Lil Wayne, actor John Cena and alternative rock band Fall Out Boy. In the past, Blink-182, Patti Smith, Boyz II Men and others have recorded albums here.
At this time two years ago, there were Wyoming and Texas natives, ranchers and cowboys waiting to step into the studio and perform one outlaw country song each. Waiting isn’t too bad, though, as the San Diego winter doesn’t usually dip below 60 degrees.
These cowboys, and some others that had already come or who had stopped by Studio West in the coming months, were there because of Nathan Kissack. He is the one who spearheaded and produced “Hardship, Heartache and Horse Thieves: A Cowboy Compilation Album.”
Truthfully, he said, he might have been a little in over his head.
“I’ve been on the ranch ever since I can remember. I mean, my dad got the ranch when I was 3 or 4,” Kissack told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle recently. “So, the ranching aspect has always just been a huge part of my life.”
Kissack is the founder of L-7 (L-bar-seven) productions, named after the brand used on his family’s ranch in Gillette. Found branded on the rear-end of the cattle whenever someone had to herd or care for the livestock, L-7 was a well-known symbol around town when Kissack was a youth.
The brand turned into much more several years ago, when Kissack was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare and aggressive blood cancer. He underwent chemotherapy in Denver, losing strength and beginning to recognize that there was no chance he would continue to work his family’s ranch.
L-7 transformed into a symbol of perseverance when Kissack began marketing the brand as a charity for people undergoing extended hospital stays due to life-threatening medical conditions. Never an official nonprofit, Kissack recently filed the papers to make sure the L-7 name will grow into a prominent charity organization.
He has since beaten his diagnosis, and continues to have checkups to monitor his condition. It’s a major part of his life, but if it were up to him, he’d rather not rehash the story he’s told hundreds of times.
Instead, Kissack wants to focus on the music.
“My dad was listening to Elvis and Johnny Cash when I was a kid,” he said. “That just kind of stuck with me for a long time. I wouldn’t listen to country music, just because I didn’t want to be a stereotypical Wyoming kid.”
In high school, he played in metal and hardcore punk bands around Gillette, rejecting his parents’ musical tastes like rebellious teenagers often do. While attending the University of Wyoming, he “grew out” of the music he once cherished and developed an affinity for outlaw country music, growing attached to its sincerity and depth.
The new compilation album is, at its core, a passion project headed by Kissack. It began as a capstone assignment required for Kissack to graduate from his audio engineering program, and steadily grew until he had reached out to 10 musicians whom he had built connections with throughout his life.
“Hardships, Heartaches and Horse Thieves” is about authenticity, breathing fresh air into the outlaw country music genre with new perspectives, but with a classic singer/songwriter formula. When Kissack first called up all of the musicians he wanted on the project, he said he didn’t care what the song was about, “it just has to be sad.”
The various artists featured on the project are sitting on the cusp of major recognition, though many have already developed a following in their respective regions. But the lineup isn’t just about getting the best talent. Kissack has a personal connection to most of the songwriters here, having met them in college, growing up or by some other means.
The artists
There’s Sam Riggs, a Texas singer-songwriter, who spent nights with Kissack at the Denver hospital, seeing him through his chemotherapy. Once out, Riggs took him through canyon hiking trips in Utah and Colorado.
Riggs recently had one of his songs featured in the hit television series “Yellowstone,” and it has had 10 million streams on Spotify. For this album, his 2021 track “I Don’t Listen to the Radio” was rerecorded in a more stark acoustic version to fit the attitude of the album.
Many other tracks are composed in a similar style. Kolton Moore, whom Kissack first met in Laramie, has a song with his band “The Clever Few” that’s sitting at 20 million streams on Spotify.
His song on the album, “Wildcat,” tells the allegorical story of being hunted down by your demons. Recorded in the basement of an old whiskey distillery in Comfort, Texas, it took almost 15 months to assemble.
Then there’s Jordan Lisco, who wrote “One Last Cigarette,” which, far and away, takes the spot as the most gut wrenching song on the album. It follows a man who, recently diagnosed with cancer, abandons his family to smoke his last days away.
Another song, “American Dream” by Jordan Smith, was so sad that Kissack suggested integrating more accompaniment, drums and a twangy telecaster to counteract the narrative with a more upbeat tune. Gabriel The Bull, an old friend from Gillette, signed to a Canadian record label with his band at age 13, but is now a horse trainer who plays Spanish ballad-style songs.
Kissack’s main challenge as producer was having to rework the material not due to lack of quality, but to make sure each song on the album fit together under one cohesive theme.
“I wanted to push them in a more progressive direction artistically, while also keeping their authenticity and keeping country music revered in the way that I think it should be,” Kissack said. “I just got really lucky because all these guys, they get to go out and check cows, or fence, or they’re in a calving barn forever where they have their guitars and they just write incredible songs.
“It’s a labor of love, but it’s just a lot of luck in being deep in the Wyoming music scene for my whole life.”
Not mainstream
“Hardships” almost wants to be a “neo-outlaw” country album. It compiles stories of modern-day cowboys and wanderers down on their luck, but it doesn’t rehash the outlaw country catalog of the 1970s. Instead, the music pays homage by telling stories of everyday hardship for rural Americans with somber, acoustic Western songs.
These songwriters sing about love, rodeoing, ranching and working on an oil rig. Some are country rock numbers, while others are just a man and his guitar. There’s a bluegrass instrumental, too.
“This is not mainstream stuff,” musician Kalyn Beasley said. “Some of the guys have bigger followings than others. Some of the guys are a little bit more rock, some are more traditional, some are just straight storytellers, some are full band type.
“There’s a couple guys where all they do is ranch. They’re just cowboys who are incredible songwriters.”
Kellen Smith of Gillette; Sam Munsick of Dayton; Max Edwards and Jordan Krimston, both from San Diego, along with session players, contributed to the 30 people in total who helped with the project.
It’s taken a good deal of work. Besides some helping hands, like Krimston stepping in on audio engineering duties, Kissack has had to carry the majority of the load himself. Recording isn’t his full-time job, so he’s still looking for work.
Given his lack of experience as a producer, he also grossly overestimated the timeline to get the album together. At one point, it was slated to release in the summer of 2021, then the fall, then the winter. Finally, the album is fully mixed and mastered, and the release date is set for March 26.
“I went in around January, and he was like, ‘Man, this might not be out till June,’” Beasley said. “No big deal, but then I didn’t even finish according till September. That’s just how it goes.
“He’s recording 11 or however many guys that are living across all points.”
Rodeoing
Beasley lives in Cody, where he grew up rodeoing and “playing cowboy.” He now ropes, rodeos, pilots and works as the manager of Legends Bookstore in Cody. Prior to “Hardships,” Beasley was recording music in his basement. Kissack’s offer to fly him out to San Diego resulted in his first official recording process, in the nicest studio he’d ever stepped foot in, no less.
Since it was a Western-themed album, Beasley had to go through his back catalogue and pull out a song that he wrote around a year earlier. “Rodeo Town” is about his hometown of Cody, where in the summer there’s a rodeo almost every night.
Rodeo songs are too cliche for Beasley, so it isn’t often that he’s sitting down to write one. There’s only so many perspectives to a rodeo song, and Garth Brooks and George Strait have covered most of them, he said.
He writes whatever comes to him, but “Rodeo Town” was the best fit for the compilation’s theme. It’s an acoustic, story-driven song that enjoys an accompanying fiddle performance by Jenee Fleenor, a three-time Country Music Awards musician of the year winner.
Already it’s his biggest song on streaming platforms, and thanks to Kissack, Beasley is currently in Austin recording his first studio album. A producer in Austin heard “Rodeo Town” and asked if he was ready with the material to record a full-length album.
“Nathan’s like the Forrest Gump of music,” Beasley said. “He has the craziest ties to so many different musicians, producers, engineers, road crew; anybody that’s been in and around music, there’s a good chance that Nate’s been around them – at least in the outlaw or alternate country realm.”
But some of the musicians featured on the album have been cutting records for a long time. Tris Munsick, well known in his hometown of Sheridan, has been traveling with his band, “The Innocents,” for around 10 years.
Munsick and brother Sam are both featured on the album and contribute instrumentals to each other’s songs. They come from a musical family, where he began playing piano at the ripe age of 5. They even have a family band that records and performs under the name “The Munsick Boys,” which includes their youngest brother, Ian, and their father.
However, Munsick had never worked on a compilation album before.
“Everybody definitely has a unique sound, but that common thread through the whole album is that authenticity,” Munsick said. “I think folks that can relate to one artist on the album can probably relate to all of them.”
Like Kissack, Munsick was exposed to a diverse range of genres when he was growing up. There was the country influence like Wyoming singer-songwriter Chris LeDoux, but he also heard Mozart floating around the house, a little jazz from Miles Davis, hard rock and some metal.
His song “Tangled Up” is modern in that it expresses the feelings Munsick had while being barred from touring during COVID-19. Though written in early 2020, the song is making its first appearance on “Hardships” as relaxed, mid-tempo track.
Album release party
Munsick will join the other Wyoming artists at the Cowboy Saloon and Dancehall in Laramie on March 26 to celebrate the album’s release. Like the album, the party is something that Kissack has had to fundraise for and coordinate on his own.
It is planned to be a mini festival, where the artists in attendance will perform songs from the album in an effort to highlight outlaw singer/songwriters in the state. Already, Kissack has received sponsorship from local businesses and ranches like Black Tooth Brewing Co., Born in a Barn and A-D Performance Horses outside Laramie.
The album release party is a promotional victory lap. Besides the Texas-based musicians, everyone who worked on the album will be in attendance. Kissack is most excited for a live performance of the closing song on the album, “Roan and Rope,” which is also the first single, and features every musician in one group recording.
Tickets are $5 at the door, the profits of which will go to reimburse the cost of flights and hotels for all of the musicians traveling to perform at the show. Any remaining funds will be donated to the L-7 charity.
“The main goal is to get recognition for friends that I feel like are really talented and don’t necessarily know how to market themselves quite yet,” Kissack said. “This music scene is small. You end up playing the same bars, and it just kind of turns into deja vu.
“I want these guys to be able to get bigger, better gigs, and I also want to lend some legitimacy to the Wyoming music scene, because I really believe in it.”
“Roan and Rope” was released on March 4. The full album is due to drop March 11, and the “Roan and Rope” music video will debut on March 18, all on popular streaming services.