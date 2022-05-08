Jaylene Willhite doesn’t always have a lot of time on her hands.
On Tuesdays, she pulls a 12-hour shift, balancing a career as an elementary, junior high and high school teacher simultaneously. She is constantly working with the youth of Cheyenne, and when she’s done for the day, she moves on to rehearsals as the artistic director of the Cheyenne Youth Symphony.
The students of the Youth Symphony have been right there with her for the past couple months. The group has been preparing for the grand finale of their season on May 21.
The annual Afternoon Tea and Concert, now in its 22nd year, is the organization’s biggest event, as well as its most profitable fundraiser. There will be tea, finger food and elegant table settings, accompanied by live symphonic performances at Little America Hotel and Resort.
There is, however, more to the event than counting cash.
Afternoon Tea is the final performance of the year for most of the young musicians. And for the seniors, it’s the curtain call of their Youth Symphony career. For both new and old, there’s a sense of tension and excitement that accumulate into high spirits from all members of the group.
“I always do try to push them,” Willhite said. “Our group is smaller this year because COVID-19, so we had trouble with the audition process. Even though it’s smaller, they still rise to the occasion and and play really well.”
A small group means a lower number of ticket sales, but a dip in profits isn’t a worry for Willhite. Afternoon Tea is about giving the kids and the audience a positive experience.
With every performance, she increases the difficulty, pushing the symphony to its limits. For the final recital of this programming year, she’s going for variation, different eras and genres to give the audience a captivating show before they dig into finger food and gallons of traditional tea.
All of the extra effort might seem insignificant, but the impact that the Youth Symphony has on young musicians only grows more evident as time passes.
“I just had a student send me a text, and he’s gone to college,” Willhite said. “He’s a music major, and he sent me a teacher appreciation text and thanked me for everything I did for him in the Youth Symphony.
“That’s a cool moment for me.”
Both the Junior Symphony, grades 5 and 6, and the Concert Symphony, grades 7-9, will give separate performances during the event.
Boundary-pushing
The younger symphony is pushing its boundaries with a piece from composer Jeremy Woolstenhulme. Typically, his work is too complicated for the Junior Symphony’s skill level, but they will perform his piece “Mystical Mage” in a whimsical high note of the afternoon.
The concert becomes more varied as the Concert Symphony takes the stage.
“Fiddle Fury” incorporates a frantic fiddle in some sections of the piece. There’s the driving force of “Terra Nova” and the classical style of “Baroque Encounter,” in which a blues-inspired tone will fade in and out during the middle section of the song.
There will be a lively performance of “Wood Splitter Fanfare,” as well as a rendition of the highly recognizable “River Flows in You,” originally written and performed by Yiruma on solo piano.
Whilhite’s job is to find songs that satisfy everyone, which can be tricky when you’ve been hearing fairly similar symphonic concert pieces for at least 22 years.
“The other goal is to keep that excitement with the audience and to show off the kids and some of the things they do,” she said. “Some of it has a lot of emotional content and is very expressive, and these kids have really come a long ways with that.
“I’m really proud of them about that, because if they can be really expressive, then it’s much more meaningful to the audience.”
In addition to a live performance, the event will feature a silent auction. Bidding has opened on the Youth Symphony Facebook page and will close at the event. All profits from the silent auction go toward funding the Cheyenne Youth Symphony’s upcoming concert season.
Tickets can be ordered on cheyenneyouthsymphony.com/. Sales will be finalized on May 17.