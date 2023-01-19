ENTER-MISS-UNIVERSE-UKRAINE-GET

Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Apanasenko walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 11, 2023, in New Orleans.

Miss Ukraine didn’t win the weekend’s Miss Universe pageant. That honor went to Miss USA. But that wasn’t what broke Viktoria Apanasenko’s heart in New Orleans Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Chernihiv — who wore a black evening gown with a cape in the colors of the Ukraine flag to represent her war-torn country’s grief — told the Daily Beast seeing Miss Russia’s contestant parade across the stage sporting “the color of blood” really hit home.

