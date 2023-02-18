ENTER-MOVIE-ROUNDUP-WELCH-ZUM

Raquel Welch in the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.”

 SNAP/Zuma Press/TNS

Raquel Welch, the 1960s international sex symbol whose acting career spanned more than half a century, died Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 82.

Welch shot to stardom in the ‘60s with the films “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.” The pulpy movie poster for the latter famously featured Welch front and center in a doeskin bikini, and the rest was history.

