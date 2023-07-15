In a let’s-get-to-the-point, hammeringly obvious kind of way, “Sound of Freedom” gets its message across. Child sex trafficking is awful, that much we can all agree upon.

All politics aside — and politics have a lot to do with “Sound of Freedom’s” tremendous success at the box office, where it unseated the latest “Indiana Jones” adventure on its opening day — its execution is blunt force and direct. This isn’t a thoughtful examination or a ruminative character study, “Sound of Freedom” is a straight up call to arms.

