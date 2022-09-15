New name, new attitude.
Cheyenne Concert Association is adopting a new persona, officially rebranding as the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series in its 89th year.
This is partly due to the fact that it was often mistaken for being a part of the Cheyenne Civic Center’s operations, but the organization is taking the opportunity to increase its marketing presence and attract a broader audience to its performances.
The organizers, including volunteer Rita Basom, who spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about this season’s schedule, have also implemented a number of changes that come along with the announcement of this year’s concert lineup, including a free concert and the possibility of workshops being held for high school students in the area.
“By next week, I’ll be getting a hold of some of the teachers and seeing if they want to have a lecture or demonstration for one of the schools with Empire Wide,” Basom said. “Because they’re young performers, and I think they would really relate to school kids.”
Due to budget concerns through the talent agency that SWCS uses for acts, they were only able to secure three national acts. To fill the two empty slots, they sought out prominent artists in the Front Range region, including local musician Todd Dereemer and Denver musicians Basil Vendryes and William David.
The first performance of the year comes on Sept. 25 with Freddie Marquez and company. The hope is that by providing a free show, people will be encouraged to experience what SWCS has to offer for the remainder of the season and will buy a $60 membership.
The membership grants access to all SWCS performances, as well as other performances through associated performance organizations in the region.
If patrons are truly hooked, then the next performance they’ll catch is from Dereemer as he kicks off the official run of the concert series on Oct. 15.
Here’s a look at the full schedule for this season of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series, provided by Basom. All concerts will be held as the Cheyenne Central High School Auditorium.
Freddie Marquez
Sept. 25, 2:30 p.m.
Marquez, a Cheyenne native, will be performing familiar country music and rock songs. This will be free in an effort to promote the SWCS’s upcoming season, and to hopefully increase the number of season tickets and memberships for the organization.
Todd Dereemer and Friends
Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Dereemer is a well-known Cheyenne singer/songwriter who has a dedicated local and regional following. He has also lived and performed in France and throughout the U.S., including on national television shows. He combines his life experiences and Western heritage into his music, which can often be simultaneously poignant and funny. He will invite other previous bandmates to perform with him.
Empire Wild
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Empire Wild is a NYC-based trio formed by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw and Mitch Lyon while at Juilliard School to play the music they love – a fusion of classical, pop, jazz standards, folk and original music. All three musicians are committed to community engagement and teaching, and have taught and performed in NYC and across the USA, individually and together as Empire Wild.
Basil Vendryes and William David
Feb. 5, 2:30 p.m.
Working on their third CD, Vendryes and David combine their virtuosity on viola and piano to delight audiences across Colorado and into Wyoming. This concert is being temporarily postponed to this date after Vendryes suffered an injury that prevents him from performing. When it arrives, this performance will consist of famous American compositions.
Backtrack Vocals
March 18, 7:30 p.m.
A five-person, multi-genre a cappella group based in NYC, Backtrack Vocals takes the stage around the USA at performing arts centers, corporate events, music festivals, schools and more. These musicians – Mallory Moser, Melissa Jordano, Mike Hinkle, Jojo Otseidu and Craig Simonetti – each bring their own unique sound and personality to the group. They are passionate about arts education, and have done assemblies and workshops at more than 100 schools.
How Sweet It Is
April 22, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville-based Steve Leslie is a Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist who has tuned his warm baritone and guitar playing to the music of James Taylor, one of his most influential musicians, for this show. He will be joined on stage by the pianist from his own Walking Man Band. Leslie’s songs have been recorded by well-known artists, including Kenny Rogers, Mark Chesnutt, George Strait, Darius Rucker, Ricky Skaggs and others. Steve has taught in Florida and Tennessee, and is a regular contributor to American Songwriter Magazine.