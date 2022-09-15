New name, new attitude.

Cheyenne Concert Association is adopting a new persona, officially rebranding as the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series in its 89th year.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus