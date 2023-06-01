Good news this morning. We have a good superhero film! Nothing like the not-good ones we see so often.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” looks like a dream, as did its 2018 predecessor, and the look is right: animation unafraid to evoke not just the visual influences of comic books, but animation in hurtling, accelerated motion — this thing gives you something to relish every millisecond — daring you to keep up.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

