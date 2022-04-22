...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437 covering much of the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of
southeast Wyoming.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of
40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ moves to 2023
Theatergoers will now have to wait until next year to swing back into the Spider-Verse.
The release date for the much-anticipated animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has been moved to June 2, 2023, according to Variety, as Sony Pictures made updates to its upcoming movie schedule.
The film had previously been slated for Oct. 7 of this year.
Sony also revealed that a third installment, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II,” will hit cinemas on March 29, 2024.
The series’ original movie, 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” was a smash hit, winning the Oscar for best animated feature and grossing more than $375 million worldwide.
The film introduces a multiverse in which different versions of the heroic Peter Parker live in alternate dimensions.
Moving into that Oct. 7 slot is “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” an adaptation of the kids book series starring Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. It had previously been scheduled to come out this November.
Wednesday’s announcement also revealed that the live-action “Madame Web,” which stars Dakota Johnson as the title character based on Marvel’s Spider-Man comic books, will release on July 7, 2023.
The Denzel Washington-led action flick “The Equalizer 3,” meanwhile, blasts into theaters on Sept. 1, 2023.