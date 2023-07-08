ENTER-MUS-SWIFT-CLASS-GET

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey.

 Dia Dipasupil

LOS ANGELES — As part of her successful application to Stanford, Ava Jeffs, now a sophomore studying computer science, wrote an essay about Taylor Swift’s song “Clean.” The first essay she wrote her freshman year was 13 pages on Swift’s songwriting about mental health.

Soon, she will read even more Swift-centered essays — this time penned by others — when she teaches a course offered to Stanford students in the spring titled “The Last Great American Songwriter: Storytelling With Taylor Swift Through the Eras.” Swift is scheduled to close out the U.S. leg of her Eras tour with six shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in August.

