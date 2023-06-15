NEW YORK — Stephen Colbert has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him hosting “The Late Show” for three more years.

His original contract was due to expire at the end of this year, but with the new agreement, Colbert will continue as host and executive producer through 2026, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

