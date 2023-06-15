...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Stephen Colbert gets 3-year extension for ‘Late Show’ at CBS
NEW YORK — Stephen Colbert has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him hosting “The Late Show” for three more years.
His original contract was due to expire at the end of this year, but with the new agreement, Colbert will continue as host and executive producer through 2026, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
CBS president and CEO George Cheeks shared the news Tuesday while speaking at the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada.
“[Colbert] is happy — not so happy right now as they’re not working — but they’re really happy and it’s a really cohesive group that is firing on all cylinders, and Stephen is really enjoying himself,” Cheeks said. “We just extended [the contract] for another three years, and I was praying that was going to happen.”
Since May 2, Colbert’s show has been broadcasting reruns due to the strike initiated by the Writers Guild of America, standing in solidarity with the writers as they fight for an equitable deal.
This new contract guarantees that Colbert will ultimately pass the decade mark hosting “The Late Show,” which he took over in 2015, succeeding legendary host David Letterman.
For the past several seasons, Colbert has been the most watched late night talk show host, and was averaging 2.14 million viewers per week before the strike.
Colbert has also been solidifying his producing relationship with CBS. His production company, Spartina Productions, entered into a first-look deal with CBS Studios in 2021.
In February, it was reported that he will also executive produce a reboot of the game show “@midnight,” which is set to take over the 12:35 a.m. time slot, previously held by “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.