The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, in partnership with the Visit Cheyenne Old West Holiday, is holding an inaugural Holiday Lights Competition for this Christmas season.

There hasn’t been an official competition around holiday lights for some time in Cheyenne, but Sue James, transportation and trolley manager for Visit Cheyenne, said she hopes that this will reinvigorate holiday spirit around Cheyenne and urge more people to participate in the season’s festivities.


