The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, in partnership with the Visit Cheyenne Old West Holiday, is holding an inaugural Holiday Lights Competition for this Christmas season.
There hasn’t been an official competition around holiday lights for some time in Cheyenne, but Sue James, transportation and trolley manager for Visit Cheyenne, said she hopes that this will reinvigorate holiday spirit around Cheyenne and urge more people to participate in the season’s festivities.
“There are a lot of people that like to show off their lights,” James said. “Last year, I just asked people, ‘Hey, do you want us to drive by?’ If they said yes, we did. Then, we thought we should do a competition and see if we can get these folks on our trolley tour.”
The trolley has held its Holiday Lights Tour for years, bussing riders around the city to admire the more extravagant displays that residents have to offer.
With the lights competition, Visit Cheyenne is inviting residents to nominate their home and vote on houses in five different categories, described as follows on the sign-up sheet:
Old West Holiday – This traditional category is all about the classics. Garland, wreaths with bows, trees decorated with beads, tinsel, window candles and more will help you stand out in this category.
Winter Wonderland – This category celebrates the beauty of winter. Any color lights work, but white and blue lights will help you stand out in this category. Add deer, snowflakes, wreathes and anything that showcases "winter."
Gingerbread House – In this category, multi-color lights and decorations will help you shine. Give your house the sweet appearance of a gingerbread house. Make it as simple or complex as you desire.
The More the Merrier – In this category, anything goes. This category is for the over-the-top and eclectic decorator. Inflatables, props, rooftop and yard decor – the bigger the better. If your display can be seen from space, this is the category for you.
Sounds of Christmas – If you like putting on a display that is set to music, this category is for you.
There will also be a “people’s choice award,” where the winning house will receive a traveling trophy that is intended to be relocated to the home of each year’s winner. As for the other categories, winners will receive gift baskets assembled by local downtown businesses.
Voting will be held from Dec. 9-Jan. 1 on the same webpage.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.