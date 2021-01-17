Cheyenne and Laramie County
Craft Vendor Show – Jan. 17, noon-5 p.m. Free admission. Didn’t get enough shopping in during the holiday season? Browse vendors selling all sorts of homemade goods at this arts and crafts show. Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-414-4773
Cheyenne Bridal Expo 2021 – Jan. 17, noon. Free admission. This one-stop-shop for brides will feature fashion shows by LKH Bridal & Formal of Laramie and talented vendors to help you plan your special day. In-person attendance is limited and pre-registered are given priority. In-person and virtual vendor booths are available, with many budget options. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Jan. 18, 1 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a pinecone snowy owl or a tea light snowman magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Will Read for Beer – Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m. Attention beer-loving bibliophiles: this book club is for you. The club’s next book is “How Rory Thorne Destroyed The Multiverse” by K. Eason. If you decide to read along, message the club on Face-book so members know to expect you at the discussion and add you to the group message. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/ freedomsedge brewing
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Jan. 19, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy- programming/
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Harry Potter Escape Room Conundrum – Jan. 19, 4-5 p.m. Join library staff virtually for clues to solve Harry Potter puzzles in Zoom and work as a team to escape! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Live Dinner and a Book Club – Jan. 19, 5:30–6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “The Good Lord Bird” by James McBride, so give it a read and tune in online to discuss with a snack. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – Jan. 19, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of January. Participants will review the first half of the graphic novel on Jan. 5 and the second half on Jan. 19. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler adapted by Damian Duffy and John Jennings. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Jan. 20, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime – Jan. 20, 4-5 p.m. Connect with library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat. Discover more fun activities by joining the Teens Talk Manga community. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Cards Against Humanity – Jan. 20 6 p.m. Free to play. Attention nerds: game nights are still a go in downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting Cards Against Humanity game night every Wednesday. Bring your smarty pants (and/or sense of humor) and grab a brew to enjoy an evening of socially-distant fun. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – Jan. 20, 6-7 p.m. Calling all adventurers! Join this club, which is enjoying “The Abominable Snowman” by R.A. Montgomery together this month. No need to read the book ahead of time, participants will be reading and choosing their adventure together. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the Cheyenne library to pick up your interactive club activity bag. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Human Trafficking Presentation by Dr. Susanne Jalbert – Jan. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. The Zonta Club of Cheyenne is sponsoring this talk with Dr. Suzanne Jalbert and author Peg Brantley (whose book, “Trafficked,” is the winner of two book awards) as a part of its “Awareness Wednesdays” event. Brantley and moderator Jalbert will talk about their work in the arena of human trafficking awareness. Participants are welcome to join the Zoom meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84203987330?pwd=MzB2d WZOdVA0NjRrbjJXMHZvbUoyUT09. Meeting ID: 842 0398 7330. Passcode: 695124. info@cheyennezonta.org. 307-509-0473
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club – Jan. 21, 6-7 p.m. This is the second meeting of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during the month of January. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “Heart of a Samurai” by Margi Preus. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Library “Shelfie” Day – Jan. 22, library hours. Take out your phone for a “shelfie” of your favorite book. Make use of the various photo props available to give your “shelfie” a unique look. Post your photo to any social media platform with #shelfie #LaramieCountyLibrary #BurnsBranch Library. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – Jan. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this special early literacy class. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Lunch & Learn – Jan. 22, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and members of the Helios Piano Trio for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming CSO concert “Riveting Rhapsodies.” Live-streamed on CSO’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/Cheyenne SymphonyOrchestra
Comedy Night – Jan. 22, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18. Get your giggles on at this comedy show featuring two talented comedians. This is a 21-and-over event. A limited food menu and full bar are available. All seating complies with local guidelines for social distancing. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
Free! Library “Shelfie” Day – Jan. 23, library hours. Take out your phone for a “shelfie” of your favorite book. Make use of the various photo props available to give your “shelfie” a unique look. Post your photo to any social media platform with #shelfie #LaramieCountyLibrary #BurnsBranch Library. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Jan. 23, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
“Riveting Rhapsodies” Concert – Jan. 23, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2021 with this eclectic concert featuring Watkins’ “Soul of Remembrance,” Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite and Beethoven’s Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano, op. 56 (featuring the Helios Piano Trio). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org or 307-778-8561
UFC 257 Drive-In Concert Experience – Jan. 23, 8 p.m. $59-$69. Encore Drive – In Nights has partnered with Ultimate Fighting Championship to livestream UFC 257 at drive-in theaters across the United States. Headlining this highly anticipated rematch is one of UFC’s biggest stars, Conor McGregor, and opponent Dustin Poirier. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. www.go chinook.com
The Front Range
Free! “Threads of Our Community” Virtual Exhibit – Now through May 28, 2021. The power of objects, and of textiles in particular, to bring people together is the connecting thread throughout the history of the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising at Colorado State University. Learn about the museum’s more than half-century-long history via this virtual exhibit. https://threadsof community.omeka.net
Ongoing art
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through Jan. 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black and white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
“The Light Show” – Now through March 7, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu