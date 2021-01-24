Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Jan. 25, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Snowmen.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy -programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Jan. 25, 1 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a pinecone snowy owl or a tea light snowman magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show – Jan. 26, 10 a.m. Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this years’ show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: the show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 15. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 26, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Comedy Open Mic – Jan. 26, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Family BINGO Night – Jan. 26, 6-7 p.m. Join us for Family BINGO Night! Be sure to pick up BINGO cards to play. Cards will be available for pick up Jan. 19–26 on the second floor of the library, or you can pick them up utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Jan. 27, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Teen Trivia and Tee K.O. – Jan. 27, 4-5 p.m. Join library staff for Trivia Murder Party and t-shirt battles in the library’s Next Level online community this month. Throughout January, the library is featuring the Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Wine’n Down Wednesday – Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m. $35. Unwind at Cheyenne’s newest cocktail bar/delivery service. Start the evening with an hour-long yoga practice led by Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga. Then, end your evening with your choice of a bottle of red or white wine. This event has limited space, and all should bring their own yoga mat. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 28, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Cheyenne Spring Home Show – Jan. 29, noon. Free admission. Enjoy the Cheyenne Spring Home Show from Jan. 29-31, just in time to finish up your home improvement projects for spring! See the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 800-201-4663. www.cheyennehomeshow.com
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – Jan. 29, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join us for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Jeopardy! – Jan. 29, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join library staff for Jeopardy, where you can battle for prizes and bragging rights. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Dueling Pianos – Jan. 29, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. All seating follows current health guidelines and tables are socially distanced accordingly. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Bellydance ‘n Wine Saturdays – Jan. 30, noon-1:30 p.m. $25 or $20 without post-class cocktail. Enjoy this introduction to middle-eastern dance, drills and rhythms led by troupe director, master choreographer and Wyoming native Jocelyn Raqs. Optional “wine-down” time to follow class. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Jan. 30, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Sparta Wyoming 5 – Jan. 30, 7 p.m. Sparta is back at the Outlaw Saloon for another night of Combat Sports paradise! Get ready to experience MMA, Kickboxing, Muay Thai and the return of so many future combat stars. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. www.spartase.com/fight- tickets
Dueling Pianos – Jan. 30, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. All seating follows current health guidelines and tables are socially distanced accordingly. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! Comedy Open Mic – Feb. 2, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Feb. 3, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle – Feb. 3, 6-10 p.m. $5 Enjoy live Texas country along with plenty of beloved covers at this dynamic concert. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Knights of the Turntable – Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
12th Annual Wake Up to Heart Health – Feb. 6, 9-10:30 a.m. $10. This virtual event features keynote speakers CRMC interventional cardiologist Dr. Abdur Khan and CRMC psychiatrist Dr. J.J. Chen, who will highlight the importance and connection of mental health to heart health. A former CRMC patient will also discuss the stress of being diagnosed with heart disease. Participants will be given a “conference in a box” with the conference agenda, dietary tips, tobacco cessation information, hand sanitizer/wipes, an exercise band, heart-healthy recipes, a healthy snack, a water bottle and a stress ball. All proceeds will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator for Cheyenne, in partnership with the local Mended Hearts chapter. Register online at cheyenneregional.org/wakeup to join via Zoom. Deadline to register is Jan. 31. 307-633-7667 or 307-633-6050
Cars and Coffee – Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Craft Vendor Show – Feb. 7, noon. Free admission. Didn’t get enough shopping in during the holiday season? Browse vendors selling all sorts of homemade goods at this arts and crafts show. Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-414-4773
Ongoing art
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through Jan. 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black and white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
“The Light Show” – Now through March 7, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu