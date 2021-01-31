Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Storytime – Feb. 1, library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk! This unique way of experiencing a book helps exercise your mind and your imagination, and this event’s book is “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed. This program is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Runs through Feb. 28. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! “A Place for All People: A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit” – Feb. 1, library hours. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view informative Smithsonian posters of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Pick up a craft packet to create a quilt square along with a fact sheet about quilts in African American culture, then bring your completed square to the library to be added to the quilt wall. Runs through Feb. 28. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Solve the Room: Valentine’s Day Edition – Feb. 1, library hours. When you visit the Burns Branch Library in February, take time to Solve the Room! Grab a pencil and a solution sheet and follow the alphabet letters placed throughout the library. Each letter will have a math problem to solve. When you have solved for all the letters, bring your solution sheet to the front desk to receive a prize. Runs through Feb. 28. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Feb. 1, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a Mardi Gras mask or a candy hearts wreath. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Feb. 1, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Bath and Bedtime.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy- programming/
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Feb. 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Groundhog Day Celebration – Feb. 2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Swing by the Burns Branch Library to pick up a Groundhog Day Celebration packet. Inside the packet you’ll find fun facts about Groundhog Day, everything you need to create a groundhog craft, a bookmark to color, and more! Don’t forget to participate in our Groundhog Day library poll. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Comedy Open Mic – Feb. 2, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Me and My Shadow Groundhog Day Event – Feb. 2, 4-5 p.m. Join in the fun on Zoom for groundhog festivities featuring shadow stories and groundhog games, with a few surprises! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link.
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Feb. 3, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime: Watch Party – Feb. 3, 4-5:30 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle – Feb. 3, 6-10 p.m. $5 Enjoy live Texas country along with plenty of beloved covers at this dynamic concert. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Feb. 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Knights of the Turntable – Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club – Feb. 4, 6-7 p.m. This is the first of two meetings of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during the month of February. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “My Life as a Book” by Janet Tashjian. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Mexican Dinner – Feb. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for children under 12 or 1/2 orders).The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus is offering a takeout Mexican dinner, and the menu includes a beef burrito smothered in homemade green chili with pork, a deep-fried taco, Spanish rice, salsa and chips. Place your order in the parking lot. Limited seating is available in the Hall. Casey’s Club, 507 W 28th St. 307-638-6727.
Craft Fair – Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items including jewelry, crochet items, candles, fleece blankets and other unique items. COVID-19 safety proctors are in place. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
12th Annual Wake Up to Heart Health – Feb. 6, 9-10:30 a.m. $10. This virtual event features keynote speakers CRMC interventional cardiologist Dr. Abdur Khan and CRMC psychiatrist Dr. J.J. Chen, who will highlight the importance and connection of mental health to heart health. A former CRMC patient will also discuss the stress of being diagnosed with heart disease. Participants will be given a “conference in a box” with the conference agenda, dietary tips, tobacco cessation information, hand sanitizer/wipes, an exercise band, heart-healthy recipes, a healthy snack, a water bottle and a stress ball. All proceeds will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator for Cheyenne, in partnership with the local Mended Hearts chapter. Register online at cheyenneregional.org/wakeup to join via Zoom. Deadline to register is Jan. 31. 307-633-7667 or 307-633-6050
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Feb. 6, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Cars and Coffee – Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Craft Vendor Show – Feb. 7, noon. Free admission. Didn’t get enough shopping in during the holiday season? Browse vendors selling all sorts of homemade goods at this arts and crafts show. Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-414-4773
Free! Lunar New Year Crafts – Feb. 7, library hours. To celebrate the Year of the Ox, the library will be giving out crafts and activities at the second floor Ask Here Desk or via curbside pick-up. Crafts will be available Feb. 7-Feb. 12, or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing art
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Finishing today, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black and white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
“The Light Show” – Now through March 7, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May 22, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features over 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu