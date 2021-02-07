Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cars and Coffee – Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Craft Vendor Show – Feb. 7, noon. Free admission. Didn’t get enough shopping in during the holiday season? Browse vendors selling all sorts of homemade goods at this arts and crafts show. Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-414-4773
Free! Blind Date with a Book – Feb. 7, library hours. Admire the display of mystery books wrapped up as your next blind date – with a book! Use the descriptions attached to the wrapped books to decide which one strikes your fancy and bring it to the desk to check out. Be sure to fill out the “rate your date” card found inside the book when you return it and be entered into a prize drawing to be held at the end of the month! Runs through Feb. 13. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Lunar New Year Crafts – Feb. 7, library hours. To celebrate the Year of the Ox, the library will be giving out crafts and activities at the second floor Ask Here Desk or via curbside pick-up. Crafts will be available Feb. 7-Feb. 12, or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Pop Into Valentine’s Day – Feb. 7, library hours. Pop into the library to pick up a quick Valentine’s Day craft! You can also use additional materials from home to make more to share. Craft kits are available for pick up at the second floor Ask Here desk or via curbside pick-up beginning Feb. 7 and will be available until Feb. 14, or while supplies last. These crafts are great for kids in grades K through 6. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Feb. 8, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Family.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West February Luncheon – Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. Senator Mike Enzi, who went from a small town to the U.S. Senate, will present stories humorous and otherwise on his career. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Feb. 8, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a Mardi Gras mask or a candy hearts wreath. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Cooking with Beer: Saxy Food – Feb. 8, 6 p.m. $35 in advance, $40 day of. This sensual event explores food focused on pheromone qualities and sex appeal – just in time for Valentine’s Day! Each attendee will receive a surprise recipe card for one of the dishes being served, a menu detailing which dishes and beers pair well together, 5 ounce beers paired perfectly with selected dishes, a commemorative 10 ounce Danielmark’s and Graffiti Cuisine Cooking with Beer glass, a voucher for 50% off your next pint the same night, 10% off a growler/crowler fill that evening, and a voucher for 15% off your next Graffiti Cuisine food truck purchase or private event. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Feb. 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Comedy Open Mic – Feb. 9, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Valentine’s Day Chocolate Factory – Feb. 9, 4-5 p.m. Join in the fun on Zoom to learn how to create a homemade box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link. Best for ages 8 and up and families.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of February. The first meeting on Feb. 9 will review the first half of the graphic novel and the second half on Feb. 23. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Illegal” by Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link. (Make sure you RSVP separately for the second session on Feb. 23.)
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Feb. 10, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: African-American Genealogy Research Basics – Feb. 10, 3-4:15 p.m. This class will explore how to start your African-American genealogy research with vital records, the U.S. Census, military records and more. It will also go over helpful resources including Ancestry Library Edition, FamilySearch, FindAGrave, Afrigeneas.com, and DNA Genealogy. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Teen Trivia and Tee K.O. – Feb. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Join library staff for Trivia Murder Party and T-shirt battles in the library’s Next Level online community this month. Throughout January, the library is featuring the Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Valentine’s Day Pave Floral Workshop – Feb. 10, 6 p.m. $25. Make your Valentine’s Day week even sweeter with this online workshop. Learn the basics of floral design and flower care while creating a pave Valentine’s Day arrangement. Pave comes from the French word for “pavement” and notes the tight groupings of flowers in the design. The piece you will be creating with instructor Nettie Eakes will feature a red and white design. Flowers are subject to change depending on availability. Each ticket comes with a kit with flowers, container and floral foam. Participants will need to provide scissors, pruners, and water. Kits will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 10, and the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens staff will email you the Zoom information and instructions on Feb. 9.
Randy Burghardt Concert – Feb. 10, 7 p.m. $5. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Cheyenne-born country artist. Runs through Feb. 15. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Feb. 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Valentine’s Day Marshmallow Pops Workshop – Feb. 11, 5-6 p.m. Whip up some Valentine’s Day Marshmallow Pops for your sweetie OR for yourself this month. Pick up a Marshmallow Pops kit at the Burns Branch Library (112 Main St., Burns) and then join virtually as we show you how to create these simple and delicious treats. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Art Uncork’d with Renee Piskorski – Feb. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 per member, $50 per non-member. Get creative and enjoy an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No artistic experience required. Just come eager to learn and try something new. Tickets (which are limited due to COVID-19) include supplies, snacks and drinks. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! The Great Candy Bar Challenge – Feb. 12, library hours. Think you know candy bars? Try your luck and skill at guessing the names of candy bars pictured on a game sheet. You could win a small prize or a big prize! Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Ongoing art
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Finishing today, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black and white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The Light Show” – Now through March 7, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May 22, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features over 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu