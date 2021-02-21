Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show – Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this year’s show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: the show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase, and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 13. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” – Feb. 21, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. (This is the final performa-nce.) Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Feb. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Getting Dressed.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Feb. 22, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a Mardi Gras mask or a candy hearts wreath. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Feb. 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Scavenger Hunt Game Day – Feb. 23, 4-5 p.m. Join library staff for a virtual scavenger hunt, trivia and fun games! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Comedy Open Mic – Feb. 23, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – Feb. 23, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of February, and this is the second meeting, which will review the second half of the novel. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Illegal” by Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link.
Jeremy Salazar Art Expo – Feb. 24, noon. Free admission. Enjoy this show, featuring original contemporary paintings by Indigenous Navajo artist Jeremy Salazar. Runs through March 10. Dillin-ger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Teen Trivia and Tee K.O. – Feb. 24, 4-5:30 p.m. Join library staff for Trivia Murder Party and T-shirt battles in the library’s Next Level online community this month. Throughout January, the library is featuring the Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Feb. 25, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
HOPE Membership Meeting – Feb. 25, 6 p.m. The Hispanic Organiz-ation for Progress & Education is host-ing an online 2021 kickoff meeting and is seeking new members/input on upc-oming events and initiatives. To receive an email with the Zoom link, email info@hopecheyenne.org. 307-760-6542
Music Open Mic – Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Free admission. Budding musicians wanted! Whether you’re a rapper, singer-songwriter or emerging rock artist, all kinds of musicians are welco-me at this weekly open mic night. Dillin-ger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – Feb. 26, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this live early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Lunch & Learn – Feb. 26, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and CSO principal clarinet Anton Ristor for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming CSO concert “Capricious Classics.” Livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/Cheyenne SymphonyOrchestra
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – Feb. 26, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. You are encouraged to finish the challenge, and then join for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. This month’s challenge is sugar cube architecture. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch libraries. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner – Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or 1/2 order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the Knights of Columbus Wyoming District 1 Adopt-A-Parish initiative for the Catholic Church of the Virgin Mary in Kirkuk, Iraq. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chow-der. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Cas-ey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Bugs, Beer & Bob – Feb. 27, 9 a.m. $30 (which includes bug packets and two beers, and cash, CC, or Venmo accepted at the time of event). It’s fly-tying season, folks. Join Bob Reece, Wyoming’s Thin Air Angler and fly-fishing guide at Horse Creek Ranch, for a fly-tying class paired with your favorite Black Tooth brew. All you’ll need to bring is your fly-tying vise. From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.(ish), Bob will tie various bug patterns while you follow along by watching the TVs around the bar. He’ll also answer questions and add tips as you go. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Feb. 27, 1–3 p.m. Rolepla-ying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Ongoing art
“The Light Show” – Now through March 7, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Mus-eum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features over 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes, depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores various representations of an iconic and enduring symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists from the East ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception of the horse and the West itself. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu