Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cars and Coffee – Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Nov. 1, 2:30-4:30 p.m. $5. Enjoy this Tim Burton classic, which offers a particularly important message during this time we’re all experiencing in 2020: cherish even the simplest of daily joys. Halloween costumes are strongly encouraged for this event, as the venue is planning interactively terrifying Christmas festivities throughout the film. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Demun Jones Concert – Nov. 1, 8 p.m. $20 ahead of time, $25 day-of. Georgia native Demun Jones will offer an evening of live country lyrics infused with hip-hop grooves. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
Free! Virtual: Live Tales Together – Nov. 3, 10-11 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills and incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP (which is required) for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event. This class is for those ages 18 months-5 years.
Free! Knights of the Turntable – Nov. 5, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Cheyenne Home Show – Nov. 6, noon-7 p.m. Free parking and admission. Just in time to finish up your home improvement projects before winter, come see the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Visitors can also meet with local and national vendors who can help tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. www.cheyennehomeshow.com
Comedy Night with Dominic Syracuse – Nov. 6, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18. Homegrown and now Los Angeles-based comedian Dominic Syracuse is back in Cheyenne for an all-new set of stand-up comedy. Come laugh off the pandemic blues at this limited-seating evening. This is a 21-and-older event with full bar and a limited menu. Reservations are available for tables of two, four, or six guests, spaced graciously. www.themetdowntown.com
“Love Letters” – Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Canceled! AARP Driver Safety – Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s largest classroom and online driver safety course. It’s designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. Please bring two ink pens. Senior Center, 2101 Thomes Ave. 307-635-2435
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided and everyone is required to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Holidays 2020 Craft & Vendor Show – Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Come shop for everything from Mary Kay products to sweet treats at this 13-vendor market featuring food, a hot cocoa bar (which is a fundraiser for the 10u Cheyenne Extreme softball team) and free photos with Santa (1-3 p.m.). Los Conejos and La Pina Loca will be there all day selling from the food trucks. 9245 Chinook Drive.
Cheyenne Home Show – Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free parking and admission. Just in time to finish up your home improvement projects before winter, come see the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Visitors can also meet with local and national vendors who can help tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. www.cheyennehomeshow.com
Next Generation Inputs For Organic Vegetable Production with Tyler Mason – Nov. 7, 10 a.m. $15. Tyler Mason, a horticulturist from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will lead this second installment in the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ fall speaker series. He worked at the Gardens as the assistant education director and horticulturist from 2012-2017 and is most passionate about sharing resources with home-owners and vegetable producers that will help them grow the top performing vegetable cultivars based on yield and flavor. www.botanic.org/classes/
“Love Letters” – Nov. 7, 2 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
“Love Letters” – Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Home Show – Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free parking and admission. Just in time to finish up your home improvement projects before winter, come see the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Visitors can also meet with local and national vendors who can help tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. www.cheyennehomeshow.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
“Loneliness Was a Pandemic” – Nov. 6. Virtual. $15. Laramie-based Relative Theatrics presents this play by Olivia Haller, which follows the following plot: Robots have finally advanced enough to realize they can do everything better than humans – except make art. When one human is tasked with teaching a robot how to paint, they grapple with the question of whether such a thing is possible, and whether they would want to do it at all. Ticket buyers will receive a private viewing link for at-home streaming on Nov. 6 that can be viewed at any time through Nov. 22. www.relative theatrics.com
The Front Range
43rd Annual Denver Film Festival – Now through Nov. 8. Various times and prices. The Denver Film Festival is committed to delivering that quintessential DFF experience of cinematic storytelling and the people behind it, even during a pandemic. That’s why the event has gone completely virtual this year, offering everyone the chance to watch safely from home. Buy a pass and create your account on the Virtual Fest Hub. www.denverfilm.org/dff43/
Ongoing art
“Fifty Works for Wyoming” – Now through Nov. 7, museum hours. Dorothy and Herbert Vogel used their modest income as a postal clerk and librarian to amass a collection of more than 4,000 works of contemporary art (often works on paper for easy storage in their apartment). In 2008, the Vogels launched the national gifts program Fifty Works for Fifty States, which distributed 2,500 works throughout the nation, with 50 works going to a selected institution in each of the 50 states. The UW gallery was selected as the Wyoming designee, and this exhibition celebrates the debut display of this collection in its entirety at UW. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“William Kentridge: Second-Hand Reading” – Now through Nov. 21, museum hours. In this exhibit, featured artist William Kentridge explores topics such as apartheid and colonialism through his drawings, prints, and films. The flip-book film “Second-hand Reading” was constructed from the successive filming of drawings on the pages of old books and the seven-minute film is an investigation of race relations through an immersive combination of drawings and music. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Treasures of British Art” – Now through Dec. 6, museum hours. Enjoy 60 paintings gifted to the museum by the Berger Collection Educational Trust – the largest gift of European old masters to the DAM since the 1950s. Explore a chronological selection of works ranging from the 1400s through the late 1800s. See website for ticket prices. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Creatures Great And Small: Animals From The UW Art Museum Collection” – Now through Dec. 23, museum hours. Humans have long been fascinated with the natural world, and this exhibit invites viewers to reflect on the creatures that we have come to bond with, rely on for subsistence and have come to represent untamed wilderness. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Material Tradition: Textiles from the Collection” – Now through Dec. 23, museum hours. This exhibit displays objects from the collection to trace the common thread from traditional textiles to the conceptual work of contemporary artists found in the previous exhibit “Material Slip.” All featured objects are a part of the global material tradition and contain a story communicated through symbols, styles, materials, and use. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through Jan. 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black and white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The Light Show” – Now through March 7, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu