Cheyenne and Laramie County
VFW Western Conference – Nov. 8, noon. Annually, the nearly 2 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliaries contribute more than 8.6 million hours of volunteerism in the community. This annual event is for members to gather, network and receive updates. Runs through Nov. 8. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. www.vfwwy.org
Cheyenne Home Show – Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free parking and admission. Just in time to finish up your home improvement projects before winter, come see the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Visitors can also meet with local and national vendors who can help tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. www.cheyenne homeshow.com
“Love Letters” – Nov. 8, 2 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cowgirls of the West November Luncheon – Nov. 9, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. Michael Kassel, curator of collections at the CFD Old West Museum, will be the guest speaker at the event. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Veterans Day Celebration with a Twist – Nov. 9, 1-5 p.m. Veterans, stop by the library today (or any day through Nov. 14) to pick up a special gift pack just for you. Before you leave, take a moment to have your picture taken for the display on the library’s wall of honor. Add a twist; take a drive to Pine Bluffs to visit the Veterans Memorial and its new wall mural and receive coffee and a cookie at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Virtual Live Genealogy Beyond Ancestry – Nov. 9, 3-4:15 p.m. The library is continuing its virtual exploration of genealogy resources available on the internet, such as those at FamilySearch.org and FindAGrave.com. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. (You can access the handouts and bibliography for this class by visiting https://lclsonline.org/services/genealogy/ and scrolling to the Genealogy Handouts section or pick them up at the third floor Ask Here desk in the library.)
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Nov. 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Kids Movie Night – Nov. 10, 5 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for a French-themed evening of dinner and a screening of “Ratatouille” in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com/reservations
Free! Virtual Live Graphic Novel Club – Nov. 10, 6-7 p.m. Meet via Zoom once during the month of November and once during the month of December to discuss the graphic novel “Nimona” by Noelle Stevenson (which follows an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy). For grades 5–8. Participants will review the first half of the graphic novel on Nov. 10 and the second half on Dec. 1 (RSVP separately for the second session). Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Veterans Day “Hall of Honor” – Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission but donations accepted. Experience private U.S. armed forces military collections on display, including medals dating from 1780 to present. The display includes approximately 29 different Medals of Honor. Social distancing and masks requested. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. (Use south entrance). 307-287 9621 or 307-778 7981
Free! Veterans Day Drive-Thru Reception – Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join library staff for a drive-thru coffee and patriotic cookies after the American Legion Veterans Day Cemetery ceremony. Drive heading north through the library alley to view the new Tomb of the Unknown Soldier mural and to pick up to-go goodies and an American flag to honor Veterans day. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Nov. 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
GFWC X-JWC Fundraiser – Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. GFWC X-JWC women’s volunteer service organization is holding a fundraiser that will benefit Cheyenne Family Promise and Friday Food Bags. Both dine-in and takeout options are offered as well as delivery for five or more meals to the same address. Cheyenne Texas Roadhouse, 1931 Blue Grass Circle. 307-640-5804
Food For Thought: Dale Steenbergen – Nov. 12, 11:45 a.m. $27. Food for Thought is a lunch series featuring inspirational innovators and leaders. This week’s event will feature Dale Steenbergen, whose presentation is titled “The Ground-Based Strategic Defense Project: What Are The Potential Impacts To Cheyenne?” The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. www.themetdowntown.com
Free! Virtual Live Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – Nov. 12, 4-5 p.m. Ready for adventure? Join this first club meeting! This month, participants will be reading from “Your Very Own Robot Goes Cuckoo Bananas!” by R.A. Montgomery. Participants don’t need their own book. Drop in at the Burns Branch Library to pick up your interactive club activity bag before we meet virtually. This is for those in grades 2 and 3. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk – Nov. 12, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne Artwalk is the community’s monthly celebration of artists. During the event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Participating spaces: Art@the Hynds, Blue Door Arts, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, Deselms Fine Art and Custom Framing, Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Paramount Cafe and Ballroom, Red Bison Home, Three Crows Gallery and Gifts, and Powder River Art Gallery. www.cheyenne artwalk.com
Free! Virtual Live Teen Trivia and Tee K.O. – Nov. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. This month, enjoy Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
“Love Letters” – Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
“Loneliness Was a Pandemic” – Nov. 8. Virtual. $15-$60. Laramie-based Relative Theatrics presents this play by Olivia Haller, which follows the following plot: Robots have finally advanced enough to realize they can do everything better than humans – except make art. When one human is tasked with teaching a robot how to paint, they grapple with the question of whether such a thing is possible, and whether they would want to do it at all. Ticket buyers will receive a private viewing link for at-home streaming on Nov. 6 that can be viewed at any time through Nov. 22. www.relative theatrics.com
The Front Range
43rd Annual Denver Film Festival – Nov. 8, various times and prices. The Denver Film Festival is committed to delivering that quintessential DFF experience of cinematic storytelling and the people behind it, even during a pandemic. That’s why the event has gone completely virtual this year, offering everyone the chance to watch safely from home. Buy a pass and create your account on the Virtual Fest Hub. www.denverfilm.org/dff43/
Ongoing art
“William Kentridge: Second-Hand Reading” – Now through Nov. 21, museum hours. In this exhibit, featured artist William Kentridge explores topics such as apartheid and colonialism through his drawings, prints, and films. The flip-book film “Second-hand Reading” was constructed from the successive filming of drawings on the pages of old books and the seven-minute film is an investigation of race relations through an immersive combination of drawings and music. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Treasures of British Art” – Now through Dec. 6, museum hours. Enjoy 60 paintings gifted to the museum by the Berger Collection Educational Trust – the largest gift of European old masters to the DAM since the 1950s. See website for ticket prices. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Creatures Great And Small: Animals From The UW Art Museum Collection” – Now through Dec. 23, museum hours. Humans have long been fascinated with the natural world, and this exhibit invites viewers to reflect on the creatures that we have come to bond with, rely on for subsistence and have come to represent untamed wilderness. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Material Tradition: Textiles from the Collection” – Now through Dec. 23, museum hours. This exhibit displays objects from the collection to trace the common thread from traditional textiles to the conceptual work of contemporary artists found in the previous exhibit “Material Slip.” All featured objects are a part of the global material tradition and contain a story. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu