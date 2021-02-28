Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show – Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this years’ show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: the show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 13. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class – March 1, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Creepy Crawly Critters.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy- programming/
Free! Elementary School Art Show – March 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders through April 5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens – March 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Supplies are limited, so this will be offered through March 31 or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit – March 1, 1-5 p.m. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Don’t forget to check out a great book or two about women who made history. Runs through March 31. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage – March 1, 1-5 p.m. Sláinte! Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Runs through March 31. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – March 1, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create paper strip shamrocks. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Dr. Seuss’s Birthday – March 2, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It’s Dr. Seuss’s 117th birthday! To celebrate, library staff will be handing out activities. Come and grab them at the second floor Ask Here desk or request them via the library’s curbside pick-up service. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Tales Together – March 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links – March 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Runs through March 31. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Comedy Open Mic – March 2, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Café Anime – March 3, 5-6 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – March 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Knights of the Turntable – March 4, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club – March 4, 6-7 p.m. This is the first meeting of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during March. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “The Indian in the Cupboard” by Lynn Reid Banks. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner – March 5, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or half-order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the LifeChoice Pregnancy Care Center. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chowder. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Whitey Morgan Concert – March 5, 8 p.m. $25-$300. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music headlined by Flint, Michigan-based honky-tonk country artist Whitey Morgan. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – March 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – March 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 museum admission. This annual show features more than 200 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! Virtual Plants of the Wyoming Urban Frontier – March 6, 10 a.m. Join instructor Ross Shrigley, executive director at Plant Select (a nonprofit collaboration of Colorado State University, Denver Botanic Gardens and professional horticulturists) for a discussion of tough, sustainable plants for Wyoming that invoke different feelings for landscapes to live in. Shrigley is a seasoned gardener with a breadth and depth of experience in the world of horticulture. This is a perfect class for all gardening levels. A Zoom link will be sent out to those registered after 3 p.m. March 5. www.botanic.org/classes
Ongoing art
“The Light Show” – Now through March 7, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores various representations of an iconic and enduring symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists from the East ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception of the horse and the West itself. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu