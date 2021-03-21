Cheyenne and Laramie County
“Rhythm of the Dance” (Virtual) – Now through March 21. $20. Celebrate 22 years of The National Dance Company of Ireland’s “Rhythm of the Dance” this St. Patrick’s Day! Now that it’s gone virtual, fans everywhere can enjoy more than 2,000 years of dance, music, songs and culture from pre-Celtic times right from their own home. Recorded at the Odessa National Theatre, this popular concert/Irish step dance show features award-winning dancers and skilled musicians. This show is made possible through a partnership with the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit – Now through March 31. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens – Now through March 31, or while supplies last. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage – Now through March 31. Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links – Now through March 31. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Elementary School Art Show – Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $10 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class – March 22, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Seasons.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! March Madness for Teens – March 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Calling all teens! Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and check out a classic mystery book, try your hand at Name that Emoticon Tune and much more! Runs through March 27 for those 12 and older. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Book Discussion Group – March 23, 6-7 p.m. Spring into reading and join Laramie County Library for a Virtual Book Discussion Group! This month’s read will be “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link, and come to the third floor Ask Here desk to sign out a copy of the book.
Free! Comedy Open Mic – March 23, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Noon Meditation Series – March 24, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Arranged Marriage (Virtual) Presentation by Alex Goyette – March 24, 7-8:30 p.m. The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will sponsor Alex Goyette as a part of its Awareness Wednesdays event series. As a public policy associate with Tahirih’s Forced Marriage Initiative, Goyette’s work focuses on the campaign to end child marriage in the U.S. This work involves tracking legislation across the country, as well as drafting and delivering legislative testimony supporting bills to end child marriage. Goyette ensures legislators and allied advocates have the information and materials they need to push for strong reforms that will protect children from forced marriage. Participants are welcome to join the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3ebeKJZ. info@cheyenne zonta.org. 307-509-0473
Virtual Exploring Botanic Themed Watercolor Painting – March 25, 6-8 p.m. $30. Learn and explore watercolor painting in this Zoom class for beginner and intermediate-level aspiring artists! Instructor Wanda Sanders-Miller will guide you through the process and teach you techniques for any kind of watercolor painting. Kits with a palette, watercolor paint, one brush, paper and reference photo will be provided and will be available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 18-20 at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. You will need to provide a pencil, eraser, paper towels, painter’s tape, an old clean rag, a backing board and a container with water to rinse your brush. Registrants will receive a Zoom link on March 16 with instructions on how and what to prepare. If you wish to purchase additional brushes that might be helpful for detail work in the class, the instructor suggests soft (watercolor) brushes for large washes such as a ’mop’ or a flat, 1/2” or larger, or a larger round. She recommends any round brush smaller than #8 for any details. www.botanic.org/classes
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – March 26, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this special early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – March 26, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The March challenge is to build a family robot helper. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join Laramie County Library staff for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
POSTPONED! Shen Yun – March 26, 7:30 p.m. $80-$150. In 2006, a group of Chinese artists with the shared dream of preserving the best of China’s cultural heritage came together in New York to share their artistry with the world. The result is Shen Yun, the world’s most recognized classical Chinese dance company. See them perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from 2020. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Wyoming Brewers Festival Homebrew Competition 2021 – March 27, 9 a.m. $8 per entry. Think you’ve got the best homebrew? Put it to the test at the Wyoming Brewers Festival’s 2021 competition. Brewers 21 and older who live in Wyoming are eligible to enter, and two bottles per entry are required. 12-ounce brown glass bottles are preferred, and bottles will not be returned to entrants. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. https://brewfest.highplainsdrafters.org.
Ongoing art
Jeremy Salazar Art Expo – Now through March 24. Free admission. Enjoy this show featuring original contemporary paintings by Navajo artist Jeremy Salazar. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section fo-cused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu