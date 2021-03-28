Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit – Now through March 31. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens – Now through March 31, or while supplies last. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage – Now through March 31. Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links – Now through March 31. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Elementary School Art Show – Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Eggstravaganza – March 29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The annual Eggstravaganza is back! Pick up some crafts at the second-floor Ask Here desk or request them using the curbside pick-up service. You provide the eggs, and the library will put just about everything else in the kits, which are for children in pre-K–grade 6. Runs through April 3, or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Kite Kits – March 29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Time to take advantage of the Wyoming wind with kites! Laramie County Library staff will be handing out kite kits, with three different levels of difficulty to choose from. Kits will be available on the second floor and via curbside pick-up through April 3, or while supplies last. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Virtual Spring “Break the Boredom” Series – March 29-April 2. $10 each day or $30 for five days. Help your kids beat the indoor blues this spring break with a new offering from the Paul Smith Children’s Village. Each day, staff will have a Zoom class designed for children 8-12, which will include a short lesson on the science behind the activity and time to create the day’s project. Some children might need adult assistance. All materials will be provided and must be picked up from the Children’s Village between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. the week of March 23. Zoom links will be emailed on March 26. www.botanic.org/classes
Free! Virtual Balloon Twisting Workshop – March 30, 1-2 p.m. then 2:30-3:30 p.m. Learn how to make a balloon masterpiece by signing up for this workshop. Participants will get their own twisting kit, then join an hour-long virtual workshop to learn how to use it. There are two workshops at different times for different ages; Workshop A is for grades K-3, and Workshop B is for grades 4-6. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email. Once you receive your confirmation, head to the second floor Ask Here desk beginning March 27 to pick up your balloon twisting kit. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Comedy Open Mic – March 30, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – March 30, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of March. Review the first half of the graphic novel on March 16 and the second half on March 30. Participants can get their graphic novel on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “The Giver” by Lois Lowry and adapted by P. Craig Russell. Books will be available to pick up beginning Feb. 23. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Jim Breuer – March 30, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m., and another with doors at 9 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m. $35. Comic storyteller Jim Breuer came to national attention after his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and in the cult classic film “Half Baked.” Now he’s coming to Cheyenne to help you through this odd year with a laugh-out-loud show. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Virtual Wimmelbilder Wednesday – March 31, 11 a.m.–noon. Come and create your own Wimmelbilder illustration! A Wimmelbilder is a richly detailed picture full of characters, animals, objects and buildings. Think of “Where’s Waldo?,” but with your own personal style. Supplies available upon request. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Noon Meditation Series – March 31, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art” – Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Senga Nengudi: Topologies” – Now through April 11, museum hours. The exhibition is composed of more than 70 abstract and conceptual artworks by the internationally recognized artist, spanning 40 years of her career, and produced on both U.S. coasts, in Colorado and abroad. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
Danielle Kirby Fine Art Exhibit – Now through April 24, bar hours. Free admission. The next featured artist at Dillinger’s is Danielle Kirby, a Wyoming-based contemporary landscape artist with work in the permanent collection of the Wyoming State Museum and private collections across the U.S. Come see her work with a craft cocktail in hand. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck” – Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu