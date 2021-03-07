Cheyenne and Laramie County
Jeremy Salazar Art Expo – Now through March 10. Free admission. Enjoy this show featuring original contemporary paintings by Navajo artist Jeremy Salazar. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show – Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this year’s show. The show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase, and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit – Now through March 31. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens – Now through March 31 or while supplies last. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage – Now through March 31. Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links – Now through March 31. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Elementary School Art Show – Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cars and Coffee – March 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class – March 8, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Things That Go.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy -programming/
Cowgirls of the West March Luncheon – March 8, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. Joe McKee, a lifelong resident of Wyoming who worked for the state for 36 years, will share his knowledge of Wyoming license plates. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Teen Tech Week – March 8, 1-5 p.m. The Burns Branch Library has some exciting tech experiences to offer local teens. Take photos from in and around town to be included in a Burns community photo book to be kept in the library. Feeling competitive? Grab a printed meme and create your own caption for the Famous Memes Contest to win an F.Y.E gift card. Drop in and get a crafty tech kit to create a mini pocket green screen. Send community book photos and green screen photos to Burns@lclsonline.org. Runs through March 13. 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Comedy Open Mic – March 9, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
We Drink & We Know Things – March 9, 6 p.m. Put on your smarty pants and grab a beer at this weekly trivia night. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Free! Virtual Cheyenne Genealogy & Historical Society Program: “Lose Your Senses in the Census.” – March 9, 6:45 p.m. login, 7 p.m. program start. The foundation of all American genealogy research is the every-10-year-federal-census. Join the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society for an educational Zoom program on this topic, which will be presented by Elaine Jones Hayes, assistant manager of Adult Services and the Special Collection Librarian for the Laramie County Library System. She will look at the overall history and use of the U.S. Federal Census in genealogy and discuss some of the more unique questions used in various years. She will also explore how the non-population schedules can be used to find out more about your ancestors. These non-population schedules include the rarely used agricultural, manufacturing, mortality and slave schedules. Email cghswyoming@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Finding Your Irish Ancestors – March 10, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn how to find out more about any potential Irish ancestors. We’ll explore records available before and after the Irish Potato Famine in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. This informative session will cover what is available on genealogy databases such as Ancestry Library and FamilySearch, along with sources specific to Ireland. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash – March 10, 5-6 p.m. Celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss with a virtual, whimsical journey of Universal Studios’ Seuss Landing that you’ll never forget! The virtual journey will continue with a read-aloud storytime and craft. Pick up your Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash craft packet at the Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs Branch Library or Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, then join library staff virtually. RSVP for this event at https://lcls online.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Gaming– March 10, 5-6 p.m. Join us for Minecraft, Jackbox and Twitch Plays: Pokémon! Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk – March 11, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne Artwalk is the community’s monthly celebration of artists. During the event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Participating spaces: Art@the Hynds, Blue Door Arts, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, Deselms Fine Art and Custom Framing, Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Paramount Cafe and Ballroom, Red Bison Home, Three Crows Gallery and Gifts and Powder River Art Gallery. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Ongoing art
“The Light Show” – Through today, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores various representations of an iconic and enduring symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists from the East ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception of the horse and the West itself. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu