Cheyenne and Laramie County
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! A Poem a Day – Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Any time you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
High Spirit Holistic Show – April 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 or five nonperishable food items or personal hygiene items to be donated to Salvation Army. Enjoy a day of shopping, jewelry, reiki, readings and spiritual healing. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. angiefarnum@yahoo.com
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor” – April 11, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Runs through April 18. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Pot of Gold Fundraising Quarter Auction – April 11, Doors at 2 p.m. for shopping/viewing, auction begins at 2:30 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy this “FUN”draising event supporting the Cheyenne Shriners. Bidding paddles will be $5 each or 3 for $10. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction featuring several gift baskets and certificates. Concessions will also be available during the event, benefiting the Shriners. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. www.simplicity307.com
Free! Virtual Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class – April 12, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/early- literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West April Luncheon – April 12, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. The speaker will be Charles Jake Johnson of Douglas, who will give a talk about his family history of ranching and homesteading. All proper social distancing will be observed. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller – April 12, 1-5 p.m. Enjoy visual stories and the written word created by K-12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the library. Runs through May 17. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – April 12, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – April 13, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of April. Participants will review the first half of the graphic novel on April 13 and the second half on April 27. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Superman Smashes the Klan” by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Genealogy Basics – April 14, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn virtually how to begin your search for your ancestors using library resources such as the Ancestry Library Edition database and our genealogy books. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Next Level: Gaming – April 14, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join this Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art” – Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
Danielle Kirby Fine Art Exhibit – Now through April 24, bar hours. Free admission. The next featured artist at Dillinger’s is Danielle Kirby, a Wyoming-based contemporary landscape artist with work in the permanent collection of the Wyoming State Museum and private collections across the U.S. Come see her work with a craft cocktail in hand. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $10 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery”
– Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck” – Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu