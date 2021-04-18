Cheyenne and Laramie County
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Ends today, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! A Poem a Day – Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Any time you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor” – April 18, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class – April 19, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/ early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – April 19, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Taboo – April 20, 4-5 p.m. Let’s get together and play the Laramie County Library’s version of Teen Taboo, like the board game only better! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club – April 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Go virtual with Laramie County Library staff! The book this month is “The Secret Life of Violet Grant” by Beatriz Williams. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy – April 20, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series – April 21, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime – April 21, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cards Against Humanity – April 21, 6 p.m. Free to play. Game nights are still a go in downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting a Cards Against Humanity game night every third Wednesday of the month. Bring your smarty pants (and/or sense of humor) and grab a brew to enjoy an evening of socially distanced fun. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Free! Virtual Family BINGO Night – April 21, 6-7 p.m. Time to get lucky! Be sure to pick up your BINGO cards between April 14 and April 21 on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Paint and Sip – April 21, 6:30-8 p.m. Hey grown-ups, are you in need of a fun and relaxing evening? RSVP for Laramie County Library’s Virtual Paint and Sip class! Pick up your reserved painting kit at the third-floor Ask Here desk or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. Participants will learn to paint a fun design together and sip the night away! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! “Awareness Wednesday” with Carol Pascal – April 21, 7-8:30 p.m. The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will sponsor Carol Pascal for a talk held via Zoom. Pascal will bring her expertise from more than 40 years of working with nonprofit organizations in the fields of health, education, arts, social services, and civic and cultural affairs. Her talk will focus on how different groups of women and children in the immigrant community have different issues in the areas of housing and other basic needs, employment, legal assistance, domestic violence, etc. Her work in Texas resulted in more than $140 million in grants benefiting nonprofit organizations. Join the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/zontapascal. info@cheyennezonta.org or 307-509-0473
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art” – Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
Danielle Kirby Fine Art Exhibit – Now through April 24, bar hours. Free admission. The next featured artist at Dillinger’s is Danielle Kirby, a Wyoming-based contemporary landscape artist with work in the permanent collection of the Wyoming State Museum and private collections across the U.S. Come see her work with a craft cocktail in hand. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck” – Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu