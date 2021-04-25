Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! A Poem a Day – Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Anytime you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Citizen Science Month – April 26, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Did you know that April is Citizen Science Month? What is citizen science? “Citizen science is an invitation to everyone to participate in real science.” You can find many citizen science projects online, but library staff would like to celebrate citizen science this week by providing take-home STEM projects. Projects will be available for children in grades pre-K through 6 through April 30 (or while supplies last). Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class – April 26, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/ early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – April 26, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 27, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Book Discussion Group – April 27, 6-7 p.m. Spring into reading and join Laramie County Library for a Virtual Book Discussion Group! April’s read will be “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henríquez. Come to the third-floor Ask Here desk to sign out a copy of the book. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – April 27, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of April. Participants will review the second half on April 27. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Superman Smashes the Klan” by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy – April 27, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series – April 28, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Genealogy Beyond the Basics – April 28, 3-4:30 p.m. The Laramie County Library continues its virtual exploration of genealogy resources available on the internet such as those at FamilySearch.org and FindAGrave.com. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Next Level: Gaming – April 28, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join this Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 29, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros – April 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Celebrate the love of books, family and languages from your own home! Pick up a celebratory activity pack at the library (while supplies last) and tune into the library’s special, prerecorded bilingual Spanish-English storytime at https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – April 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The April challenge is to build an insect home. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join us for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Jazz Night with The Delbert Anderson Trio – April 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $50 (includes the performance, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar). The Delbert Anderson Trio consists of Delbert Anderson on trumpet, Nicholas Lucero on drums and Mike McCluhan on bass. The trio is inspired by early Indigenous music from the Diné tribe, and fuses jazz, funk and improvisation with Diné melodies to create an entirely new sound. The group will perform at Jazz Night before its two May 1 workshops. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – May 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art” – Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck” – Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu