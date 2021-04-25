Get your Disney fix

Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of the Cheyenne Civic Center’s Pixar film series. This week’s movie is the 2008 classic “WALL-E,” following a small waste-collecting robot who inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind. Pay $5 to see the film at 2:30 p.m. today at the Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. Visit www.cheyenneevents.org for more info.