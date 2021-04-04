Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Elementary School Art Show – Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! A Poem a Day – Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Anytime you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Cars and Coffee – April 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover – April 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It’s National Library Week. Your challenge: stop by the second floor and check out a mystery book! For the week of April 5-10, staff will have youth chapter books and different genres of teen books wrapped up to hide their covers and titles. Check one out, unwrap it and discover your surprising new read. Don’t worry – we’ll include clues on the front that will help you pick the right one. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561 (additional library week events taking place at the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns)
Free! Virtual Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class – April 5, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/ early-literacy-programming/
Free! Virtual Bookface Contest – April 5, 1-5 p.m. Use a book cover of your own, or choose one from the library’s unique displays at the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries and stage a photo that incorporates yourself into the image. Need examples? Google “bookface” for inspiration. Send in your pictures to pbab@lclsonline.org to enter the bookface contest. Pictures will be displayed online and in the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries, so don’t forget to check them out and vote for your favorites! Runs through April 10. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns, and Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs.
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – April 5, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Bookface Contest – April 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Use a book cover of your own, or choose one from the unique display at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and stage a photo that incorporates yourself into the image. Need examples? Google “bookface” for inspiration. Send in your pictures to pbab@lclsonline.org to enter the bookface contest. Pictures will be displayed online and in the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries, so don’t forget to check them out and vote for your favorites! Runs through April 10. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Take and Make Crafts – April 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library during National Library Week to pick up a new craft kit each day! Runs through April 10. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Bingo Night Fundraiser – April 6, 6-8:30 p.m. $10. Join museum staff for an evening of bingo, drinks and snacks. Come earn prizes provided by Bit-O-Wyo Ranch. Admission includes your first game and snacks (drinks can be purchased separately). Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art” – Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
“Senga Nengudi: Topologies” – Now through April 11, museum hours. The exhibition is composed of more than 70 abstract and conceptual artworks by the internationally recognized artist, spanning 40 years of her career, and produced on both U.S. coasts, in Colorado and abroad. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
Danielle Kirby Fine Art Exhibit – Now through April 24, bar hours. Free admission. The next featured artist at Dillinger’s is Danielle Kirby, a Wyoming-based contemporary landscape artist with work in the permanent collection of the Wyoming State Museum and private collections across the U.S. Come see her work with a craft cocktail in hand. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck” – Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu