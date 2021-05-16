Cheyenne and Laramie County
12th Annual Sherman Hill Train Show
– May 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $8 for adults, 12 and under free. Enjoy activities for the entire family, including the Riding Train for kids in the parking lot, a Kid’s Korner, operating model train layouts and vendors with a variety of RR wares and food. Plenty of free parking. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Avenue. www.shermanhillrails.org or shmrrcts@gmail.com.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 16, 2 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– May 17, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week) Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. This week’s theme is “Tails and Tales.” https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– May 17, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend, or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Garden Seminar Series: Preparing Your Garden
– May 17, 6-8 p.m. Laramie County Extension Office is hosting the first session of the Extension Garden Seminar Series. Taught by Laramie County horticulturist Catherine Wissner, this program will teach you how to prepare your garden for a successful growing season. Future sessions will cover protecting your crop, weed management, harvest and storage considerations, and cooking your bounty. Preregistration is required. Laramie County Community College, Pathfinder Building, Room 409, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-633-4383 or jschae14@uwyo.edu. https://tinyurl.com/extgarden21
Free! International Museum Day
– May 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Celebrate International Museum Day with free admission and 20% off at the gift store all day. The International Council of Museums established International Museum Day in 1977 to raise awareness of the roles museums play in cultural exchange, enriching cultures and developing mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1416. www.cfdrodeo.com/cfd-old-west-museum
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Summer Reading Book Club
– May 18, 4-5 p.m. Help kick off this Summer Reading Book Club with “The Book Scavenger” by Jennifer Chambliss and start the adventure by finding books in the library and elsewhere throughout the community. Prepare to become an expert book scavenger by visiting https://bookscavenger.com/. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– May 18, 5:30-7 p.m. Go virtual with this literary club! This month’s book is “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” by J. Ryan Stradal. 307-547-2249. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– May 18, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– May 19, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– May 19, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– May 19, 6-7 p.m. Calling all adventurers! This month, participants will be reading “Race Forever” by R.A. Montgomery. No need to read the book ahead of time, the group will be reading and choosing the adventure together. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., to pick up your interactive club activity bag (available beginning May 12). RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! “Awareness Wednesday” with Sen. Affie Ellis
– May 19, 7-8:30 p.m. The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will sponsor Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, for a talk held via Zoom. Ellis will bring her expertise in federal Indian law and policy. She is a member of the Navajo Nation and serves on the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises Board of Directors. Her talk will focus on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, where 105 Indigenous people (34 females, 71 males) were victims of homicide between 2000 and 2020. Indigenous homicide victims were 21% of the total homicide victims in Wyoming between 2000 and 2020. info@cheyennezonta.org or 307-509-0473. https://tinyurl.com/zontaaffie. Meeting ID: 842 0398 7330. Passcode: 695124.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff: Go Wild for BINGO!
– May 20, 5-6 p.m. We’re kicking off our Summer Reading Challenge with the theme “Believe the imPAWsible!” Join Burns Branch Library staff for a wild hour of animal-themed BINGO to win prizes. After Bingo games, participants will read “The Baby BeeBee Bird” and participate in a birdfeeder craft! Pick up Bingo and craft packets at the library, 112 Main St., and also check out some books to get you started on your summer reading goal. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Art Uncork’d with Joy Keown
– May 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Join museum staff for an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No experience required. Just come, have fun and try something new! Fees cover supplies, food and drinks. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
”The Spring Musical”
– May 21, 7 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. Cheyenne Central High School’s theatre, choir and music (band/orchestra) departments are joining forces to give Central students the chance to get back on stage. The Spring Musical will consist of two 10-minute musicals, “Book Lovers” and “Welcome to Ridgington,” and the school orchestra will play several medleys from Broadway shows. Several singers will be highlighted in showtune solos. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. dramateacher78@gmail.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! Danno Simpson Concert
– May 21, 7 p.m. Join Danno Simpson live at the Buckhorn Bar for a night of original music. Simpson is a singer/songwriter based out of Northern Colorado by way of Dallas. He plays an original blend of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk music all over the Front Range. Buckhorn Bar & Parlor, 114 E. Ivinson Ave., Laramie. www.dannosimpson.com
Great American Eclipse of 2017
– May 21, 7 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed through Wyoming. Experience full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air, and explore the science of eclipses. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
The Front Range
Free! Mindful Looking Online with the Denver Art Museum
– May 18, 1-1:45 p.m. Mindful Looking invites you to slow down and spend time with a single work of art from the Denver Art Museum. This month, examine the contemporary photograph “Melora” by Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick. Advance registration is not required. https://tinyurl.com/denverKahn
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art”
– Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive”
– Now through May 22, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line”
– Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Sharon Louden: Windows”
– Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West”
– Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck”
– Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback”
– Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu