Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cars and Coffee – May 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! ACCC’s “Joy” Concert – May 2, 4 p.m. Soar through spring with the help of this uplifting Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus concert showcasing many of the most skilled young singers in Laramie County. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenne accc.com
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class – May 3, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week) Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. This week’s theme is “Good Things to Eat.” https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy- programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – May 3, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend, or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Moms are Marvelous Week – May 3-8, library hours. All week long, you can pick up a craft packet with the supplies needed to create a pop-up tulip card for your mom, grandma, aunt or any special someone. Plus, fill out a paper flower to tell us why she is special. While you’re there, check out the display of books featuring traditional and nontraditional roles of motherhood. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307- 547-2249
Free! Mother’s Day Bouquet – May 4-8, library hours. Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up all the supplies you need to make colorful daisies, roses, tulips and more! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Children’s Book Week Superpower Challenge 2021 – May 4-8, library hours. Celebrate the superpower of reading in this challenge. Kids can earn badges while discovering a new passion or reaffirming a current interest. This challenge will involve activities divided into various categories from STEAM to social activism. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St, Pine Bluffs, for activities. 307-245-3646
Free! May The 4th Be With You!: Build Your Own Lightsaber – May 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Force is strong with this one! Sign up to receive a DIY Lightsaber Kit to celebrate May the Fourth. Instructions will be included, and an online tutorial will be available on the library website. This event is intended for kids in grades 3-12. Kits are now available for pickup from Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/
Free! Virtual Tales Together – May 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Star Wars Original Trilogy Watch Party – May 4, 12-6:30 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff via Zoom to watch all three of the original Star Wars movies. RSVP for the Zoom link, sit back and enjoy a story from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy – May 4, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series – May 5, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Wellness Wednesday Webinar – May 5, 3 p.m. Working out has never been so much fun as it has been since the start of Bingocize. This week’s Wellness Wednesday Webinar Series will feature the creator of Bingocize, Dr. Jason Crandall, who will explain what Bingocize is and where to take part. Crandall is an associate professor of exercise science and co-director of the Western Kentucky University Center for Applied Science in Health and Aging in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where his research focuses on a novel physical and cognitive intervention to improve quality of life of older adults. www.facebook.com/AARPWY
Free! Virtual Café Anime – May 5, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – May 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club – May 6, 6-7 p.m. Virtual Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of May. Participants will review the first half of the book on May 6 and the second half on May 20. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pickup service, along with a “brown bag” with a dessert, drink and an interactive activity. This month, participants will be reading “The Egypt Game” by Zilpha Keatley Snyder. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Knights of the Turntable – May 6, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Josh Ward Concert – May 6, 6 p.m. $15. Enjoy this live performance by Texas-born country artist Josh Ward. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Tax Refund Info: Earned Income Tax Credit – May 6, 6-7 p.m. Jeri Hunter from the Wyoming Taxpayer Advocate Service will present an overview of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which can help certain workers and families reduce their taxes and increase their refund amounts. This program will cover the details of the EITC and help you determine whether you qualify. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Spring Home Show – May 7, noon-7 p.m. Free admission. Doing some spring cleaning? How about spring home improvement in general? As the weather warms up, get a start on your home improvement projects after heading to this three-day event. Learn the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more while you meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project. Runs through Sunday. Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
Subtronics Concert – May 7, 7 p.m. Enjoy this live performance by dubstep DJ and producer Jesse Kardon, better known by his alias, Subtronics. This show will also feature Calcium, Level Up and Guppi. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art” – Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
“Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery” – Now through May 15, museum hours. This exhibit presents three installations, each specific to a course taught during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. Faculty from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes. This semester’s classes are Athenian Democracy (which examines the period of radical democracy, 508/507-322 BCE, in Athens), Art in the Elementary School (which provides a foundation for understanding and teaching art through elementary school curriculum) and Global Environmental History (which explores the history of the world through the lens of environmental history). University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denver artmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive” – Now through May, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West” – Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck” – Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback” – Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu