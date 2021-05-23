Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 23, 2 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– May 24, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Book Discussion Group
– May 25, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library for a Virtual Book Discussion Group. May’s read will be “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite. Go to the third floor Ask Here desk at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., to check out a copy of the book. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– May 25, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– May 26, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Next Level: Gaming
– May 26, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join this Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home
– May 28, 1–2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The May challenge is to invent an original board game for your family to play. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join us for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch, 112 Main St., or Pine Bluffs Branch, 110 E. Second St. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CharlestheFirst Concert
– May 28, doors at 4:30 p.m., show at 5:30 p.m. From $55. Jam out to dance/electronic artist Charlesthefirst with EPROM, Tsuruda, Esseks, Huxley Anne and Black Carl at this drive-in concert. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers Concert
– May 28, 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, a rock band from Lansing, Michigan, led by musician, songwriter and producer Joe Hertler. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Rhett Haney Concert
– May 28, 9 p.m. Enjoy this live performance by Denver-based lead singer/bass player Rhett Haney at the self-professed largest bar in Wyoming. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
CharlestheFirst Concert
– May 29, doors at 4:30 p.m., show at 5:30 p.m. From $55. Jam out to dance/electronic artist Charlesthefirst with Yheti, Supertask, Khiva, VCTRE and Potions at this drive-in concert. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Minutes Notice Concert
– May 29, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy Wyoming’s own premier classic rock band perform live. Senators Steakhouse at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Big Band Dance: In the Mood
– May 29, 7 p.m. $87 per couple, $46 for a single. Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the dance club, with a fun-filled evening of listening and dancing pleasure to the sound of the Don Elwood’s 18-piece orchestra. Dance the foxtrot, waltz, cha-cha, tango, rumba, polka and countless swing dance tunes, as well as some country-western dances. For an additional $26, you can make your evening complete by coming early for dinner from 6-7 p.m., and receive a free Jitterbug dance lesson prior to dinner. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-630-6093
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– June 3, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Fridays on the Plaza: Float Like A Buffalo with The Pamlico Sound
– June 4, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Denver-based, seven-piece funk rock band, opened by Boulder, Colorado-based contemporary funk and soul band The Pamlico Sound. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Free! Bike Safety Rodeo
– June 6, 1-3 p.m. Take part in bike safety checks and adjustments; helmet giveaways, fittings and adjustments; bike demonstrations and techniques. North Cheyenne Community Park, 3200 Mynear St.
Fridays on the Plaza: Head for the Hills with Pert Near Sandstone
– June 11, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Fort Collins, Colorado-based modern string band, opened by Minneapolis-based bluegrass/newgrass band Pert Near Sandstone. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
The 12th Annual “Spring into Green” Greenway Celebration
– June 12, 8 a.m. $20-$35. Get outside and get active at this 5k run/walk and 10k run put on by the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation. This fundraiser helps support the mission of the foundation, to improve the amenities along the 40-plus miles of multi-use Greenway in Cheyenne, and this year, specifically, proceeds will support Phase 2 of the Greenway Wayfinding Plan. Health precautions allowing, there will be awards, music and food. Smalley Park Picnic Shelter, west of Seminoe Road and Melton Street. www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org
CSO’s “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” In Concert
– June 12, 2:30 p.m. $12-$55. This rescheduled event will feature Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians performing a live accompaniment while the iconic Indiana Jones film plays behind them. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
The Barstool Brothers with Mads Alexandrite Concert
– May 28, 8 p.m. $5. Join The Barstool Brothers for another good ol’ romp alongside Mads Alexandrite, fully ready to rock some six strings. The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St., Laramie. 307-745-5501
The Front Range
Shaun Mercier (Ft Dj Lokee) w/Flow Mane, One Peace, Samuri Rip, Johnny Badaxx, Rolos Rios & More
– May 27, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $100 for a four-person table, $200 for an eight-person table. Enjoy a live performance by rapper Shaun Mercier. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially distant setting, and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight, and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com
The Arcadian Wild Concert
– May 27, 7 p.m. $180 for a table of six. Enjoy an evening of music provided by The Arcadian Wild, a band with one foot planted firmly in choral and formal vocal music and the other in progressive folk and bluegrass. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Please wear a mask. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado.
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art”
– Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Kentridge: Universal Archive”
– Now through May 22, museum hours. Famed South African artist William Kentridge shares new work inspired during the writing of his Norton Lectures, delivered at Harvard in 2012. In this expanding series, a familiar personal iconography is revisited: coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees, nudes and other everyday imagery. Based on ink sketches, the exhibit features more than 75 linocut prints that shift from identifiable subject matter to deconstructed images of abstract marks on dictionary and encyclopedia pages. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line”
– Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Sharon Louden: Windows”
– Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West”
– Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck”
– Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback”
– Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu