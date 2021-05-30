Cheyenne and Laramie County
5th Annual High Plains Ride for Sight
– May 30, 6 a.m. breakfast and registration, 7 a.m. rides. Adults $45 and children $10. The Pine Bluffs Lions Club is hosting this event, and the bike ride’s route will be marked every 5 miles so you can choose your distance from 10 to 40 miles. Riders receive a T-shirt and a water bottle. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds go to eye care assistance. Pine Bluffs City Park, Sixth and Main St., Pine Bluffs. garyroadifer@rtconnect.net
Military Memorial Museum Grand Opening
– May 31, 1-5 p.m. Free admission (but on all other days, admission will be $5) Celebrate the opening of Cheyenne’s first Military Memorial Museum featuring hundreds of uniforms, firearms and other memorabilia from the Civil War era to today. Military Memorial Museum, 1717 Carey Ave. www.militarymemorialmuseum.com
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– June 1-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets
– June 1-30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Tuesday Night Comedy
– June 1, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– June 2, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– June 2, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– June 3, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Fridays on the Plaza: Float Like A Buffalo with The Pamlico Sound
– June 4, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Denver-based, seven-piece funk rock band, opened by Boulder, Colorado-based contemporary funk and soul band The Pamlico Sound. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Aaron Goodvin Concert
– June 5, doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:15 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Canadian-American country artist Aaron Goodvin. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Bike Safety Rodeo
– June 6, 1-3 p.m. Take part in bike safety checks and adjustments; helmet giveaways, fittings and adjustments; bike demonstrations and techniques. North Cheyenne Community Park, 3200 Mynear St.
Free! Virtual Pint Sized Polka
– June 7, on-demand. Start off your summer with a little skip in your step as library staff debuts its first event with Pint Sized Polka! Stop by the second floor to pick up an interactive craft starting June 7, then visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-pint-sized-polka/ any time throughout the week to watch and have fun with Mike Snyder and his accordion. These videos will only be up through June 13. 307-634-3561
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 7, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 7, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual CSI: “The Case of Little Red Riding Hood”
– June 8, 4-5 p.m. Virtually explore this reimagined classic fairy tale and try to solve clues at this whodunit mystery Zoom event. Want a head start finding out what really happened to Granny? Stop by the Pine Bluffs or Burns branch library to pick up a kit with additional activities, a detective notebook and clue cards with information on the unusual suspects, motives and more. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs, and Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 9, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Researching Your German Immigrant Ancestors
– June 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn how to begin researching your German ancestors. Laramie County Library staff will cover records and resources in the United States and Europe that will help you learn more about your family origins. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Cheyenne Filter Build
– June 9, 5-7 p.m. $50 donation (the cost of one water filter that will support a family of 10 for 10 years with clean water). Enjoy an evening where you can both learn about the world water crisis and do something to help! The evening will include filter building, live music, speakers, wine tasting, family activities and a silent auction. This event is sponsored by nonprofit Wine To Water. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 Lions Park Drive. https://give.winetowater.org/cheyennefilterbuild.
Free! Virtual Next Level Gaming
– June 9, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox, or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join Laramie County Library’s Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– June 9, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for a book club in Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Stuffed Animal Sleepover
– June 10-11, 10 a.m.-midnight. Have you ever wondered what happens at the Laramie County Library when it’s closed? Share this secret world with your stuffed animal friends at this event. Listen to a virtual bedtime story and say goodnight to your friend at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Staff will keep you updated on all the sleepover adventures, and then you can come pick up them up the next day. Dolls and other “babies” are invited, as well. One stuffed animal per child please. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Brown Bag Book Club
– June 10, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of June in the Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Participants will review the first half of the book June 10 and the second half of the book June 24. Participants can bring their “sack lunch,” and library staff will provide the drinks and desserts, along with a fun activity. This month, the group will be reading “The Wizard of Once” by Cressida Cowell. If you’re in grades 5-7, RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to reserve your spot.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Twenty Hands High Concert
– June 5, 9 p.m. Enjoy a night of Southern rock and dancing during this live performance by Denver-based modern country and southern rock band Twenty Hands High. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art”
– Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line”
– Now through May 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black-and-white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West”
– Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck”
– Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback”
– Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu