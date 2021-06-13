Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets
– Now-June 30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Cheyenne Celtic Festival
– June 13, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. This celebration of all things Celtic begins with a parade and a calling of the clans, followed by an afternoon of eating and shopping from vendors ranging from leather goods to Celtic jewelry. Event goers can also enjoy highlands games and performances by MileHighlanders (Denver’s alternative pipe band experience), Once Upon a Tune (an Irish/Scottish trio from Fort Collins, Colorado) and many more. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
Greater Cheyenne Greenway 30th Anniversary Celebration
– June 13, 2-5 p.m. Celebrate the Greenway’s birthday with entertainment, a raffle, bike safety coloring pages, sidewalk chalk, food trucks and a beer vendor. Kids can decorate their bike and join the Kids’ Bike Parade around Lake Minnehaha at 3 p.m. There will also be Greenway merchandise for sale, including ceramic coffee mugs, travel cups and T-shirts. The day ends with the Cheyenne Slow Roll at 4 p.m., featuring music from the ‘90s (bikers are encouraged to wear their favorite ‘90s fashion). Holliday Park (by the Big Boy), 19th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Free! Cheyenne Celtic Festival: Kirkin O’ The Tartans
– June 13, 2-3 p.m. A Scottish-American post-World War II tradition, “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans” is a ceremony in which God’s blessing is sought for the tartans worn by the Scots. This tradition appears to have begun in World War II as a Scottish-American event, though it has now spread to many parts of the Scots’ world and will end the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
Free! CSO’s “Symphony at Sunset”
– June 13, 7 p.m. Join CSO for a free, family friendly pops concert in the park! This concert features Cheyenne’s hometown symphony along with Colorado Symphony Orchestra principal trumpet Justin Bartels. Featuring light classics, movie music, patriotic tunes and more, there’s something for everyone. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket, but don’t worry about snacks, because food trucks will be on-site for purchases. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Free! Virtual Magic Club New Videos
– June 14, on-demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 14, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 14, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– June 15, 5:30-7 p.m. The Laramie County Library’s book club title this month is “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Night Comedy
– June 15, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Global Wind Day Mosaic Wind Chimes Craft
– June 15-19, library hours. Celebrate Global Wind Day all week and pick up a craft kit that highlights Wyoming’s favorite and most abundant natural resource: the wind! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 16, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– June 16, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– June 16, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– June 16, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club in Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Stuffed Animal Sleepover
– June 17-18, 10 a.m.–midnight. Have you ever wondered what happens at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library when it’s closed? Share this secret world with your stuffed animal friends at this event. Listen to a virtual bedtime story and say goodnight to your friend, and staff will keep you updated on all the sleepover adventures, and then you can come pick up them up the next day. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Lights on Bright Fundraiser
– June 17, 6-10:30 p.m. $50 (includes two beverage tickets). This inaugural music benefit and auction benefits a new nonprofit organization, founded by Nancy Reno, a breast cancer survivor. The goal is to raise funds to further cancer research and eradication, so all proceeds go directly to the Cheyenne Cancer Center. Doug Allen Nash, a SESAC affiliated writer/publisher and Nashville recording artist, will be joined by musicians from Cheyenne to perform the music of Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond. There will also be a raffle, live auction and food trucks on-site. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-630-3148
Ongoing art
“The 19th Century in European and American Art”
– Now on view, museum hours. In newly installed galleries, view about 85 artworks from the museum’s collection by Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam and others who tell a story about one of the most important times in art history. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Sharon Louden: Windows”
– Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West”
– Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck”
– Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback”
– Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu