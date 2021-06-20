Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets
– Now-June 30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Oliver’s Animal Adventures
– June 21, on demand. Join Oliver as he explores the fantastic world of new animals. This is a five-week series from June 21 through the month of July. Stop by the second floor or use the library’s curbside pick-up service to pick up a fun, interactive puppet activity each week. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-olivers-animal-adventures/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Magic Club New Videos
– June 21, on-demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 21, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 21, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers
– June 21, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! National Selfie Day
– June 22, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. On average, 93 million selfies are taken per day – why not take one at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library? Library staff are celebrating National Selfie Day with books and book selfie stations! Pose with Harry Potter (capes and wands provided) or post a pic on our Tome Throne. Summer Reading scavenger hunters: don’t forget to send your scavenging selfies to the library at pbab@lclsonline.org. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Tuesday Farmers Market
– June 22, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers
– June 22, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Tuesday Night Comedy
– June 22, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 23, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– June 23, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Next Level Gaming
– June 23, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox, or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join Laramie County Library’s Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– June 23, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club in Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Listen to Your Art
– June 24, 4-5 p.m. Want to express yourself? Join this art club just for teens! Pick up your art supplies kit at the Burns or Pine Bluffs Branch Library and then meet with the group virtually to learn how to create melted crayon art worthy of display on your wall. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Brown Bag Book Club
– June 24, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of June in the Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Participants will review the second half of the book “The Wizard of Once” by Cressida Cowell at this event. Bring a “sack lunch,” and library staff will provide the drinks and desserts, along with a fun activity. If you’re in grades 5-7, RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to reserve your spot.
The Front Range
An Evening with In the Whale
– June 20, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Enjoy a live performance by Denver-based hard rock band In the Whale. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com
Ongoing art
”Narratives of the Possible: Artists’ Books”
– Now through Aug. 10, library hours. University of Wyoming art professor and artist Mark Ritchie curated this annual invitational exhibit featuring renowned artists from Wyoming, across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United Kingdom. Pieces include traditional codex forms, sculptural forms incorporating bookmaking techniques, narrative on film strips, and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West”
– Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Veronique and Gregory Peck”
– Now through July 18, museum hours. The exhibition presents 100 ensembles – by 17 different couturiers and designers from around the world – from the wardrobe of Parisian writer, philanthropist and fashion influencer Véronique Peck. A selection of haute couture, fashion sketches, photographs, film clips, family snapshots and documents provide a unique look into the style of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The presentation provides an overview of how fashion changed as the roles of women in society evolved from the 1950s to the 1990s. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“The West on Horseback”
– Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
”Staff Selects III”
– Now through Aug. 7, museum hours. This special exhibition featuring works from the collection that have been hand-selected by the museum’s staff. Twenty-six individuals working across departments including curatorial, collections, education, administration, security and custodial, have each chosen a single work from the museum’s collection of over 9,000 objects to share in this exhibition. Many have chosen pieces that have never been shown before. Explore this exhibition to see the collection through our eyes and get to know the staff who do all of the important work across the museum. The University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. 307-766-6622
”Seen/Scene: Celebrity Photographs From The Collection”
– Now through Aug. 7, museum hours. Glamorous party photographs, behind-the-scenes images of world-famous artists, and close-up shots of performers are some of the more recent donations to the University of Wyoming Art Museum. “Seen/Scene” features a number of images featuring celebrities from the 1970s through the 2000s by four renowned photographers. Donna Ferrato, Larry Fink, Ralph Gibson and Walter Iooss create images that provide the viewer access to scenes and proximity to fame that are not generally afforded to the public. The University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. 307-766-6622