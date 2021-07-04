Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Cars and Coffee
– July 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! Cheyenne Fourth of July Fireworks Show
– July 4, 9:35 p.m. fireworks show. Frontier Park grounds are not open to the public, but the show can be viewed from nearby Lions Park or many other vantage points throughout the area. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks. Carey Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only on July 4. Tune in to KFBC 97.5 FM/1240 AM to hear the patriotic broadcast accompanying the fireworks display. www.cfdrodeo.com
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– July 5, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning (but can be watched at any time throughout the summer). www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers
– July 5, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Free! Virtual Oliver’s Animal Adventures
– July 6, on demand. Join Oliver as he explores the fantastic world of new animals. This is a five-week series from June 21 through the month of July. Stop by the second floor or use the library’s curbside pick-up service to pick up a fun, interactive puppet activity each week. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-olivers-animal-adventures/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Magic Club
– July 6, on demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– July 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Wyoming Animals Virtual Field Trip
– July 6, 1-1:45 p.m. Join in this virtual field trip with presenter Jeremy Thornbrugh of the Wyoming State Museum as he gets everyone moving, making noise and learning about some of the coolest animals that call Wyoming home. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Tuesday Farmers Market
– July 6, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Cheyenne Civic Concert Band Performance
– July 6, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Civic Concert will present its first hour-long summer concert for the whole family. Bring chairs to enjoy this fun outdoor show featuring talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater in Lions Park, 4639 Lions Park Drive. cheyennecityband@gmail.com
Tuesday Night Comedy
– July 6, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– July 7, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in during library hours for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– July 7, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– July 7, noon-1:30 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– July 7, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk
– July 8, 5-8 p.m. Come enjoy original artwork at Cheyenne Artwalk. During this monthly event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Various locations including Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Blue Door Arts and Art @the Hynds. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Free! Brown Bag Book Club
– July 8, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during July. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Review the first half of the book on July 8 and the second half of the book on July 22. Library will provide the drinks and desserts, along with a fun activity. RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! 40th Annual 2020 Centennial Valley Art Show and Sale
– July 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Don’t miss this group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring original photography, paintings, pottery, stained glass, sculptures and more from about 30 local and regional artists from rural southeast Wyoming. Nici Self Museum, 2734 Hwy. 130, Centennial. 307-298-0462
Fort Laramie “Old-Fashioned” Fourth of July
– July 4, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration again this year, and festivities include a flag-raising, 38-gun salute, junior soldier drill, kids cannon crew and the greased pole climb. The Merchant family will be also perform 19th century emigrant and military music at 11 a.m., The Pony Express Association will present a special program at 2 p.m., and the Cheyenne Trotters Equestrian Drill Team will conduct 19th century horse-mounted drill on the historic parade ground at 3 p.m. Fort Laramie National Historic Site, 965 Grey Rocks Road, Fort Laramie. www.nps.gov/fola. 307-837-2221
Free! Laramie Jubilee Days Ranch Rodeo
– July 4, 10 a.m. Kick off Wyoming’s hometown celebration with this competition for the working cowhand in a scramble format. Bring the whole family to watch and enjoy concessions. Albany County Fairgrounds, 2934-2994 S. Third St., Laramie. 307-760-7777
The Front Range
Liberty Marches On: July 4th Concert
– July 4, 9-10:30 p.m. $40 for general admission, $10 per additional person in car or $140 for pass and VIP Package, $100 per additional person. Celebrate Fourth of July with a special drive-in performance by the Fort Collins Symphony. Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-482-4823
Ongoing art
”Narratives of the Possible: Artists’ Books”
– Now through Aug. 10, library hours. University of Wyoming art professor and artist Mark Ritchie curated this annual invitational exhibit featuring renowned artists from Wyoming, across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United Kingdom. Pieces include traditional codex forms, sculptural forms incorporating bookmaking techniques, narrative on film strips, and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
“Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West”
– Now through July 17, museum hours. Wyoming artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape and other interactive storytelling components that share stories about inspiring women in the Equality State. Linton Buk traveled more than 15,000 miles, developed 600 rolls of medium-format film, and recorded 3,000 minutes of audio interview footage to illuminate the strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls. The resulting 22 stories celebrate the achievements and learned wisdom of Wyoming women today. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“The West on Horseback”
– Now through July 31, museum hours. This exhibition explores an iconic symbol of the American West: the horse. In the 19th century, some artists ventured westward to work as cowboys and ranchers. Collectively, they created a romanticized vision of the region through beautiful landscapes and rugged scenes of ranch life, often featuring wild stallions or their equine work partners. The assemblage of these images complicates the idea of a single, unified Western vision as contemporary works challenge the viewer’s preconception. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
”Staff Selects III”
– Now through Aug. 7, museum hours. This special exhibition featuring works from the collection that have been hand-selected by the museum’s staff. Twenty-six individuals working across departments including curatorial, collections, education, administration, security and custodial, have each chosen a single work from the museum’s collection of over 9,000 objects to share in this exhibition. Many have chosen pieces that have never been shown before. Explore this exhibition to see the collection through our eyes and get to know the staff who do all of the important work across the museum. The University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. 307-766-6622
”Seen/Scene: Celebrity Photographs From The Collection”
– Now through Aug. 7, museum hours. Glamorous party photographs, behind-the-scenes images of world-famous artists, and close-up shots of performers are some of the more recent donations to the University of Wyoming Art Museum. “Seen/Scene” features a number of images featuring celebrities from the 1970s through the 2000s by four renowned photographers. Donna Ferrato, Larry Fink, Ralph Gibson and Walter Iooss create images that provide the viewer access to scenes and proximity to fame that are not generally afforded to the public. The University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. 307-766-6622