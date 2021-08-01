Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Letterboxing Club
– Aug. 1, 1:15-2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes, and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 1, 2 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Sean Curtis and The Divide Concert
– Aug. 1, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by local country artist Sean Curtis and his band. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Aug. 2, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and make story stones! Use your story stones to create fun stories and plays. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Quilt Club Meeting
– Aug. 2, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Quilters will host Kara Enyeart of Quilt Essentials of Laramie. She will be demonstrating a new bag project. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. bldersham@msn.com
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Aug. 3, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Virtual Book Making with Mark Ritchie
– Aug. 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m. The pamphlet stitch is a foundation for many bookbinding methods. It is a visible component throughout “Narratives of the Possible,” the library’s book arts exhibit. In this workshop, we will use the simple pamphlet stitch to explore imposition and one-, three- and five-hole bindings, as well as dos-dos structure, accordions, pockets and tabs. If you aren’t sure what this means, join in on the fun. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Civic Concert Band Performance
– Aug. 3, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Civic Concert will present an hour-long summer concert for the whole family. Bring chairs to enjoy this fun outdoor show featuring talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater in Lions Park, 4639 Lions Park Drive. cheyennecityband@gmail.com
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Aug. 3, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– Aug. 4, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– Aug. 4, noon-1:30 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Smile Empty Soul Concert
– Aug. 5, 8 p.m. From $15. Enjoy this live performance by Los Angeles-originated hard rock/grunge band Smile Empty Soul. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Dillinger’s Summer Concert Series
– Aug. 5, 8 p.m. Cheyenne’s own singer-songwriter Courtney Casner, who got her start recording herself on a Fisher Price cassette recorder as a toddler, will perform. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– Aug. 6, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Nothing gets you closer to Western heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: brisket slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon with a side of beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. After filling up, cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza: Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz
– Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Colorado-based group, which infuses elements of jazz, rock, electronic, metal, soul/funk and hip-hop. The show will be opened by Pine Bluffs three-piece rock band Galactic Lemonz. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Diamonds & Whiskey Concert
– Aug. 6, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by award-winning country/rock band Diamonds & Whiskey. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Aug. 7, noon-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Dead Floyd Concert
– Aug. 7, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. From $25. Enjoy this live performance by Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd fusion band Dead Floyd, considered one of Colorado’s 10 best jam bands. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
MarchFourth Concert
– Aug. 8, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $15. Enjoy this live performance by MarchFourth, a traveling group of musicians and acrobats who perform brassy funk, rock and jazz music. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Ongoing art
”Staff Selects III”
– Now through Aug. 7, museum hours. This special exhibition featuring works from the collection that have been hand-selected by the museum’s staff. Twenty-six individuals working across departments including curatorial, collections, education, administration, security and custodial, have each chosen a single work from the museum’s collection of over 9,000 objects to share in this exhibition. Many have chosen pieces that have never been shown before. Explore this exhibition to see the collection through our eyes and get to know the staff who do all of the important work across the museum. The University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. 307-766-6622
”Seen/Scene: Celebrity Photographs From The Collection”
– Now through Aug. 7, museum hours. Glamorous party photographs, behind-the-scenes images of world-famous artists, and close-up shots of performers are some of the more recent donations to the University of Wyoming Art Museum. “Seen/Scene” features a number of images featuring celebrities from the 1970s through the 2000s by four renowned photographers. Donna Ferrato, Larry Fink, Ralph Gibson and Walter Iooss create images that provide the viewer access to scenes and proximity to fame that are not generally afforded to the public. The University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. 307-766-6622
”Narratives of the Possible: Artists’ Books”
– Now through Aug. 10, library hours. University of Wyoming art professor and artist Mark Ritchie curated this annual invitational exhibit featuring renowned artists from Wyoming, across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United Kingdom. Pieces include traditional codex forms, sculptural forms incorporating bookmaking techniques, narrative on film strips, and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561