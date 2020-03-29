Bored at home? Up your garden game
Do you have a vegetable garden area in your yard? Think about creating a special entry. Nothing adds more interest and drama to a garden than a garden gate. Garden gates can be purchased or made from scratch. Consider adding an arbor over the gate on which you can grow vining plants and/or place hanging baskets. Paint the gate with some fun colors. You’ll be surprised how it will change your yard.
– Courtesy Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, www.botanic.org
National Theatre Live to release productions on YouTube
National Theatre Live, which records and broadcasts stage shows from London’s West End to movie theaters worldwide, is unveiling a new at-home initiative amid the closure of theaters due to the novel coronavirus. Beginning April 2, audiences can watch a number of NT Live’s live-captured productions for free via the National Theatre’s YouTube channel. Every Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern, a production – filmed in front of an audience in the theater – will be streamed and then be available on demand for seven days. The “National Theatre at Home” lineup kicks off with Richard Bean’s comedic play “One Man, Two Guvnors,” featuring James Corden’s Tony Award-winning performance as “an insatiable Humpty Dumpty who has hired himself out to two masters he’s determined to keep apart while doubling his wages and calories,” wrote Times critic Charles McNulty in 2012.
– Ashley Lee, Los Angeles Times
Fox to present “Living Room Concert for America”
Need a break from all the grim pandemic news? Here’s a ray of light: The Fox network on Wednesday announced that it will present “The iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” Hosted by Elton John, the offbeat musical event is intended to “provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic.” The show will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more, from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved. The concert will air in the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ original broadcast timeslot – Sunday, March 29, from 7-8 p.m. MST on Fox – and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, as well as via the iHeartRadio app. The benefit special will be broadcast commercial-free.
– Chuck Barney, The Mercury News
Courteney Cox is binge-watching “Friends” while in quarantine
Are you binge-watching “Friends” to stay sane during the coronavirus shut-in? So is Courteney Cox. The actress, who played the lovably rigid Monica in the hit sitcom, appeared remotely on Wednesday’s home edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and revealed she’s been making productive use of her time in quarantine by brushing up on her “Friends” knowledge. “People love the show so much, I decided to binge-watch ‘Friends,’” Cox said, clarifying that she recently purchased the series in full on Amazon Prime. “I just started Season 1. It’s really good.” Earlier this week, Cox and her former castmates were supposed to film HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion special. That is, until the pandemic shut down TV production along with just about everything else in entertainment.
– Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times