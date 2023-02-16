ENTER-SUPERBOWL-ADS-MCT

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry in a scene from a Bud Light 2023 Super Bowl NFL commercial. (Bud Light/TNS)

 Bud Light

The celebration of organized mayhem, unbridled capitalism and mass food consumption known as Super Bowl Sunday has, like Santa Claus, made its annual visit, leaving in its wake a football score and, thanks to an estimated $7 million per 30 seconds of commercial air time, several hundred million dollars in Fox’s pocketbook.

And like Christmas, it’s a season more than just a day, with ads teased for weeks on television and online, sometimes ending with a portentous, cliffhanging “2.12.23,” the date the teasing pays off. (Though some were “leaked” in advance.) Super Bowl ads aren’t just for Sunday anymore; indeed, if you watched only the game, you missed part of the campaigns.

