Admirers of the gifted Japanese writer-director Makoto Shinkai will recognize his touch from the opening moments of his often entrancing new animated feature, “Suzume.” An affecting story about love and salvation, loss and memory, the movie opens on a dark-blue sky kissed by pastel-sunset pinks and purples, with stars that gleam like perfectly inlaid jewels.

You might expect to see a fiery comet streaking past, much like the one that wreaked such beautiful havoc in Shinkai’s 2016 smash hit, “Your Name.” But the doom that looms here is of a different sort, rooted in somber memories of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake disaster, and realized in the form of a serpentine red monster, known only as the Worm, that portends yet another cataclysm in the making.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus