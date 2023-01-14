Ten Cent Stranger

Laramie-based folk group Ten Cent Stranger will perform with a reduced version of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Underground.

It’s been 10 months since the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra took their talents underground, but the popular special concert is officially back.

Symphony Underground beckons the CSO out of the Cheyenne Civic Center and into The Lincoln Theatre for a symphonically fused experience with a local musical act.

