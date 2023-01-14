It’s been 10 months since the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra took their talents underground, but the popular special concert is officially back.
Symphony Underground beckons the CSO out of the Cheyenne Civic Center and into The Lincoln Theatre for a symphonically fused experience with a local musical act.
This year, William Intriligator, conductor and music director of the CSO, will lead a reduced symphony in support of Laramie-based folk group Ten Cent Stranger.
“When we originally envisioned Symphony Underground, we kind of thought that it would be a great way to feature regional bands that have different styles,” Intriligator said. “We had the idea that we could be more rock one year, more folk the next year or more country one year.”
Last year, the CSO combined talents with Alysia Kraft of regional band Patti Fiasco, but Ten Cent Stranger’s brand of Wyoming-inspired folk music requires a different approach. The instrumentation of the music itself is different—warm and acoustic—forcing the orchestra to cut most brass instruments, save for the French horn.
Unlike the last show, they’re introducing some extra percussion instruments that are commonly featured in the classical symphony, like a vibraphone and glockenspiel.
However, Intriligator points out that the structure of folk overall makes it easier for them to integrate with the original arrangement. The final result will make for a deeper, more layered version of Ten Cent Stranger’s already well constructed stylings.
“I think it’d be pretty easy to measure,” Intriligator said. “All the songs are original, and they’re really well done—really, really well crafted. I think put together, it’ll be seamless.”
Ten Cent Stranger fiddle player Jack Clarendon echoed the same confidence.
He’s never done a show quite like this, but he does have 15 years of classical training and a background in performing with a symphony. It was Clarendon’s responsibility to translate the instrumentals for the symphony’s arranger, who creates sheet music for the musicians to follow.
Ten Cent Stranger is a very vocal band, Clarendon said. The most important task was to figure out how to retain those melodies in the song with instrumentation rather than voice.
“Having the symphony there just adds an extra layer of support behind what we already have with the rhythm section,” Clarendon said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s kind of adding the spice to the story.”
With Intriligator’s help during a couple of rehearsal sessions, the band was able to make any adjustments for the symphony ahead of time.
All that’s left to do now is for the CSO and Ten Cent Stranger to come together.
“This is definitely a special event,” Clarendon said. “It’s an honor to to have our songs reimagined in the style. It’s taken a lot of work to get here, and we’re all pretty proud of how the show is gonna go.”
