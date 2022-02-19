Musician Taylor Scott has returned to his hometown several times in the last three years, and every time he does it, it seems like it’s grown just a little bit.
But it’s always the same community, and that’s what he’s most excited for when the Taylor Scott Band returns to The Lincoln Theatre on Feb. 26.
This time, Scott is pulling in with two fresh singles that tease a new direction for his upcoming third album, produced by Steve Berlin of the legendary rock band Los Lobos.
The new song “Throwback Grooves” stands out.
“I was at my mom’s house, which is out north of Cheyenne. I was right in a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve, just sitting on the couch where I sat to watch TV as a kid,” Scott said in a telephone interview this past week. “The tune is about being present in a moment that you know you might yearn for down the line.”
The track is slower and a bit more introspective, but it wasn’t hard for Scott to change up the pace from his signature aggressive funk-rock style. To achieve a different sound, he just has to pull a different emotion from the same headspace he always writes in.
“It’s all coming from that same core of pretty intense, experience-based kind of storytelling,” Scott said. “That includes the musical part, even just the vibe. We try to carry some weight into the room.”
Scott lives in Denver now, but when he first started out in Cheyenne, there was no music scene to break into. Back then, a young Scott had to go to Colorado, where he could practice his craft and carve out a name for himself in local music.
He remembers when the Cheyenne Civic Center hosted mostly “gray hair” acts, and live music was built around mostly blues, rock and punk based sessions. Meanwhile, he was looking to lay down funk grooves.
A lot has changed since those days. Scott is now more in touch with running a funk jam night in Denver and touring the world with his band than anything going on in Cheyenne. Home, though, has its perks, and that’s thanks to the community.
What he loves the most about the local music scene is that while production has increased, every event still feels like a grassroots festival run by the community, for the community. Up on stage at The Lincoln, Scott can look out at the crowd and recognize faces.
These same concertgoers watched him perform when he didn’t have the “weight” or style that he does now.
“It just reminds me of how far our thing has come,” Scott said. “Some of the stages I was on carrying basically no weight at all. You’re learning to play and trying to figure it all out but nothing you say or play has a whole lot of weight at this point.”
Now, they can see how far their local musician has come, and that’s exactly what he wants to bring to Cheyenne this time around. He doesn’t always know everyone’s name who came out to see him, but seeing those that watched him perform when he was 15 years old puts a smile on his face.
The goal is to get everyone up and moving. When Scott played The Lincoln in 2020, the audience was reduced and spaced out, confined to their seats.
By the end of this concert, everyone should be up and moving, with the help of local artists The Josh Gonzalez Band and Alysia Craft of Patti Fiasco.
Expect plenty of energy. Scott is excited for the hometown gig.
“It’ll be a high energy thing, that’s for sure,” Scott said. “The musicians that I’m bringing are bad (expletive), I’m cruising with the best musicians around. It’s a good group to come hear me with.”