ENTER-VID-YELLOWSTONE-SHERIDAN-COSTNER-FT

“Yellowstone” show creator Taylor Sheridan signs autographs for fans at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

 Amanda McCoy

After months of off-screen drama, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has finally addressed Kevin Costner’s exit and the end of the modern western drama’s original narrative.

Word broke in February that the back half of the latest “Yellowstone” season could be the show’s last with Costner as John Dutton. Scheduling conflicts with Costner’s multi-part western movie epic “Horizon” precluding the star from continuing his role as patriarch of the Montana ranch family.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus