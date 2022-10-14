...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Taylor Swift adds details about new collab with Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift had a lot to say Tuesday night on Instagram about her upcoming track with Lana Del Rey.
The 11-time Grammy winner confirmed “Snow on the Beach” would appear on her upcoming album “Midnights,” set for release on Oct. 21, in a TikTok last week.
In the new video, Swift dished on how she is “such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey” and the meaning behind their track.
“The song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you,” Swift said. “Sort of in this, sort of, cataclysmic faded moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.
“And you’re kind of looking around going like, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
Swift then noted how excited she was to join forces with Del Rey, who she described as “one of the best musical artists ever.”
In an Instagram video posted last month, the “All Too Well” musician can be seen collaborating with producer Jack Antonoff on the piano. Antonoff has been featured as a producer on every Swift album since 2014’s “1989” and produced Del Rey’s 2019 album “Norman F— Rockwell!” and 2021’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”
Swift on Thursday revealed the track list for “Midnights,” which chronicles “the stories of 13 sleepless nights.”
In a series of hourly, middle-of-the-night TikToks from last Thursday to Friday night, the 32-year-old singer revealed the 13 songs.
Side A, she said, leads with “Lavender Haze,” a “Mad Men” reference to her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, and continues with “Maroon,” “Anti-Hero,” “Snow on the Beach,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid” and “Midnight Rain.”
Side B features “Question...?” “Vigilante S—,” “Bejeweled,” “Labyrinth,” “Karma” (a track rumored to be about her drama with rapper Kanye West and reality star Kim Kardashian), “Sweet Nothing” and “Mastermind.”
Swift also said that “Anti-Hero” is her favorite song she’s written.