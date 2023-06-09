ENTER-MUS-TELLURIDE-BLUEGRASS-FESTIVAL-GET

Alison Krauss, left, and Robert Plant perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 17, 2022, in Manchester, Tennessee.

 VALERIE MACON

DENVER — When Zach Tucker reflects on the last five decades of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, he’s struck by the fact that the event’s ethos has largely remained the same. Granted, 27-year-old Tucker, who now serves as the director of operations for production company Planet Bluegrass, didn’t attend the festival in its early years. But he’s gleaned as much hearing the stories from old-timers who still work for and attend the event.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which celebrates its 50th anniversary June 15-18, has always been about enjoying great music in one of the most distinct locations in Colorado.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus