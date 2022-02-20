Generation Z gets the Leatherface treatment in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” a bloody, tongue-in-cheek entry in the long-running horror franchise.
A group of idealistic young 20-somethings pull up to a Texas ghost town with big dreams of turning it into an urban utopia. There’s just one problem: the town happens to be home to a certain chainsaw wielding maniac, and he doesn’t share the youngsters’ vision of Likes and lattes. He’s not even on social media. Oh, the horror.
After a brief setup where we meet our players – including Lila, a school shooting survivor, played by “Eighth Grade’s” Elsie Fisher – the old chainsaw starts buzzing. At one point, a group of partygoers whip out their phones and threaten to “cancel” Leatherface. You can guess how that one goes.
”Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is the ninth film in the “Texas Chainsaw” series, and the first since 2017’s “Leatherface.” A tie back to the 1974 original positions it as a sequel to the first film, but don’t make too much of it. This is a threadbare offering that serves only to get in and get out – the runtime is a scant 83 minutes – and do as much slicing and dicing as possible along the way.
It achieves its goal. Director David Blue Garcia, working with a team that includes writer-producers Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe,” 2013’s “Evil Dead” remake), keeps things simple, pointed and roaring. Leatherface still has some gas left in his chainsaw. Someone warn the next generation.