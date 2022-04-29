...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County which
includes the locations of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From noon MDT today through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
‘The Batman’ sequel starring Robert Pattinson is in development
Robert Pattinson will return as the titular superhero in a sequel to “The Batman.”
The new movie was announced Tuesday by director Matt Reeves at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, but the filmmaker didn’t reveal further details, according to Variety.
The announcement comes less than two months after “The Batman” premiered to rave reviews. It’s grossed more than $750 million worldwide, including more than $360 million in North America.
“The Batman” is the first film to star Pattison as the Dark Knight, and it features a cast that also includes Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano.
It follows Batman as he attempts to solve clues left by the villainous Riddler, who targets corrupt politicians in Gotham City.
The development of a sequel film was one of several major announcements made by Warner Bros. on Tuesday. The studio also shared a first-look photo of Margot Robbie starring in “Barbie,” and announced that film will arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.
A release date for “The Batman” sequel has not been revealed.